5 funniest GTA 5 RP clips of October 2021

Roleplaying is a genre of gaming that is taken very seriously in the community except for GTA RP. In GTA RP, most players create wacky characters with ridiculous backstory and mess around in the open-world getting into all sorts of dumb situations.

One of the main reasons for GTA RP's popularity on Twitch and YouTube is that it isn't super serious. Audiences love watching streamers get into funny situations and have fun with their friends while role-playing.

Here are the funniest GTA RP clips of October 2021.

Most hilarious GTA RP clips of October 2021

1) AAAAAEEEGGGHHH!

Here we see xQc trying to get a GTA RP Squid Game invitation. He plays the number game with the most unenthusiastic host, who slaps him whenever he answers incorrectly.

Whenever xQc gets slapped, he lets out a very fake and comical scream to act like he is hurt. He also plays the falling animation and gets up instantly as if nothing happened.

2) Koli has issues with the OTK stream

It seems that Koli, along with many on the internet, was not happy about the recent OTK event on Twitch last week.

For those who don't know, the OTK event featured many popular streamers like MizKif, Asmangold, Jschlatt, etc. The event was bombarded with technical issues and drama on set due to mismanagement of the production company.

Koli says that he smashed his car window because he was angry at the OTK event. The cop also joins in and starts making fun of the event.

3) Silence

This GTA RP clip isn't funny because somebody cracked a joke. It is funny because somebody got too serious. Uhsnow gives a long speech about crime and how it affects the lives of cops that are just trying to do their duty to a woman who just came in to complain about a minor issue.

When he is done with the speech, there is an awkward silence, and the captain starts speaking, which means that everyone could hear him the entire time.

4) Cerberus summed up in 1 photo

This GTA RP clip gives us a look into the daily conversations of Los Santos's biggest crime syndicate.

Nidas opens the Cerberus group chat, and we see that the world's biggest criminals use the group chat to plan quick weed runs and fight each other like a bunch of high school kids.

5) Igor meets Lucious

A huge man with a metal leg, Igor meets Lucious, a tiny cop with a belly. They are the type of people that will stand out in any crowd especially standing right next to each other. So, it is pretty funny when they decide to go undercover like nobody will notice a giant with a metal leg.

As soon as Lucious introduces himself, he gets run over by a truck. The comic timing of this moment was straight out of a sitcom.

