5 Grand Theft Auto 3 moments that we as GTA fans still love to date

Grand Theft Auto 3 holds a special place in the hearts of GTA fans. Despite not being as advanced technologically as some of its peers, this title set the tone for the series moving forward and offered an experience like no other when it was released in 2001. It provided tons of entertainment and some of its elements remain memorable despite the years.

In this article, we will look at five Grand Theft Auto 3 moments that we as GTA fans love to date.

Note - This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Callahan bridge opens up and 4 other Grand Theft Auto 3 moments that we as GTA fans love to date

1) The introduction

For those who played GTA 3 in 2001, the introduction marked the Grand Theft Auto series' transition from 2D to 3D visuals which, needless to say, was a huge deal back then. The opening cutscene welcomed players with a bang, showcasing a bank heist escape, the protagonist, Claude, getting betrayed, and a bridge blowing up.

All of it made for an exciting introduction to the game, and once the cutscene wraps up, players get to drive for the first time in Liberty City, adding to the spectacle.

2) Bomb Da Base: Act II's climax

Bomb Da Base: Act II is one of the most memorable missions Grand Theft Auto 3 features. It requires players to protect 8-Ball as he sneaks onto a ship, crawling with Colombian Cartel gangsters, to plant a bomb.

The task is fairly simple and can be wrapped up pretty quickly, but it is what follows afterward that accounts for the best moments in-game. Once all enemies have been neutralized, 8-Ball plants the bomb and frantically runs for his life as multiple explosions go off, barely getting to safety before the vessel sinks.

3) Callahan Bridge opens up

Here's a shot of the Callahan Bridge (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

The Callahan Bridge gets destroyed during the game's opening cutscene because of an explosion. This restricts players to just one area of the entire map of Liberty City. Story missions and other interesting things to do in Grand Theft Auto 3 keep players busy for the time being.

However, after the story mission Last Requests, the Callahan Bridge opens up, expanding the play area, and letting players explore an entirely new section as well as secrets in the GTA 3 map.

4) Blowing up the Dodo in S.A.M.

S.A.M. is among the most intense missions in Grand Theft Auto 3 and it is timed, which adds to the challenge. It requires players to blow up a Dodo aircraft using a rocket launcher as it lands at the Francis International Airport. It is a moment that fans fondly remember to this day due to the thrill it invoked.

Additionally, once the plane crashes, players must collect all the dropped packages and deliver them back to Asuka at the construction site, all while being chased by cops, which made for an intense, albeit enjoyable experience overall.

5) Vengeance

Catalina's character model in GTA 3 (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Grand Theft Auto 3's story starts with betrayal and ends with its protagonist, Claude, getting vengeance on Catalina. It was her who shot and left him to die during the game's introduction and she isn't a very likable character, which makes the revenge even sweeter.

This takes place in an action-packed final mission and wraps up with the player blowing Catalina up in her helicopter.

Picking up Grand Theft Auto 3 today and reliving these moments, especially if you haven't played in a while can be quite the experience. The title can also keep you entertained in the wait for Grand Theft Auto 6, which is set for a Fall 2025 launch.

