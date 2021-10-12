5 GTA 3 features that were cut due to time constraints

GTA 3 was certainly a revolutionary game for its time, yet it wasn't even at its full power.

Rockstar Games was highly ambitious with this project. They wanted to incorporate several features into the game. However, there were technical difficulties with unfamiliar hardware. Unfortunately, the team didn't have time to resolve these issues.

The time crunch saw the removal of the planned GTA 3 features. A design document was revealed a few days ago by GTA Series Videos. Dated at the end of 2000, it shows that Rockstar had many ideas they wanted to implement.

Five GTA 3 features that were removed due to time restraints

5) Cops would chase and arrest other criminals

Originally, cops would go after unruly pedestrians. Whether it was on foot or in a vehicle, they would chase them within a specific radius. Cops would also resort to violence against dangerous NPCs.

Hardware limitations were a major stumbling block for this GTA 3 feature. It would make its eventual debut in GTA 4, the HD counterpart to this game.

4) Pedestrians would have injury animations

Pedestrians were meant to use special animations for their injury state. For example, they would limp forward if they were shot in the leg. Pedestrians could also lie on the ground if they are severely damaged. This was absent in the final release of the game.

Like most cut GTA 3 features, it finally showed up in GTA 4. Rockstar kept it in their back pocket until several years later.

3) Several locations are meant to be in the game

The original map for GTA 3 had several locations cut from the game. According to the design document, Liberty City was meant to be more lively. Removed areas include the following:

Portland : chemical plants waste grounds

: chemical plants waste grounds Staunton Island : ferry port; universities; airports

: ferry port; universities; airports Shoreside Vale: graveyards, a military base; test facilities

Taking these GTA 3 features into account, it's very clear that Rockstar had bigger ideas in mind. The size and scope of the game was supposed to be massive.

2) There were extra side jobs

GTA 3 was meant to include more side activities.

One prominent example is the junkyard. There was originally a "strange owner" who ran the place. He or she would give missions to the player. However, this character was removed from the game.

1) Multiplayer modes

One of the biggest lost opportunities is the GTA 3 multiplayer. It would've allowed players to host games on select maps. One example is the Liberty City sewers. Notably, some of these assets are still within the game files.

Players could've played the following games:

Deathmatch

Deathmatch Stealth

Team Deathmatch

Team Deathmatch Stealth

Stash the Cash

Capture the Flag

Rat Race

Domination

GTA 3 multiplayer would've had a split screen. Unfortunately, this entire feature was removed before launch. Coupled with that, most of the maps are still incomplete. The idea wasn't revisited until GTA 4 multiplayer.

Despite being a seminal title in GTA franchise, GTA 3 had a tremendous amount of untapped potential. With the incorporation of these lost features, Rockstar could've delivered an even more stellar product. Having said that, GTA 3 undeniably paved the way for future releases.

