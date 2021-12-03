5 GTA 5 mods to download for winter effects

It's December already, and GTA fans are in the mood to celebrate Christmas with the annual snowfall update on GTA Online. However, PC players have often brought the spirit of the holiday season over to the single-player game via mods.

This article features a few such mods that complement the winter season and bring about the Yuletide mood to GTA 5.

GTA 5 story mode: Five mods that add winter and Christmas effects

5) Snowball Script

The snowball script should be mandatory for players looking to add winter effects to GTA 5. Although it is suggested to use a snowfall mod in conjunction with this, it is pretty hilarious to see snowballs being conjured up when there's no snow.

4) Snow Plow Pack

Players who like to apply snowfall effects to GTA 5 would surely love to use mods that complement it. This mod is one example that adds new variations of existing vehicles with installed snow plows.

3) Snowmobile

In GTA Online, snowfall makes it harder to drive vehicles, just like in real life. The best alternative during this situation would've been a snowmobile, which, unfortunately, isn't available in the game. However, GTA 5 players on PC can use this mod to do just that.

2) Christmas Lights

While enabling snowfall is a great way to create a winter atmosphere in GTA 5, it doesn't add the Christmas spirit to the game world. This mod takes care of this issue, as it lights up the entire city of Los Santos with Christmas lights. This is a map mod for the Menyoo trainer, and hence, players will need to install it as well.

1) Simple Trainer

There are a lot of snowfall mods for GTA 5, but unfortunately, the majority of them either don't work or cause framerate drops if they do. However, this does not mean that bringing over snowfall to the single-player game is impossible. The solution is much easier than most players would imagine.

All it takes is a trainer to activate snowy weather in GTA 5. At this point, most PC gamers who mod their games have already installed a trainer. Simple Trainer is one of the best trainers out there, and using this, they can change the game's weather. This can also be done with any other trainer.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer