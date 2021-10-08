5 GTA beta weapons that never saw the light of day

The GTA series has many beta weapons that never saw the light of day for one reason or another.

Some are cut in one game but manage to show up in another. However, the beta weapons in this listicle never had that opportunity. One of them even managed to be in four games as nothing more than disposable content.

It's unknown why Rockstar Games cut them from the final version; all that matters is that these weapons were shunned at the very end.

Five GTA beta weapons that got

5) Steyr Aug

It can be seen in the top left corner in GTA San Andreas's Ammu-Nation stores (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some beta weapons only exist as a model with textures; Steyr Aug is an example of that. It only existed as a beta weapon in GTA Vice City and has never debuted as a proper weapon in the series since then. Its original files only exist on the original PS2 version of the game.

The Steyr Aug, however, does exist as a background prop for Ammu-Nation. After its initial "debut" in GTA Vice City, the gun never appeared again as a beta weapon.

4) Oil Slick

How the Oil Slick looks like in GTA Advance (Image via Rockstar Games)

The underrated GTA Advance also possesses a beta weapon. It's known as the Oil Slick, and it cannot be used, even if one obtains it via cheat devices. GTA players can only assume that it would work similarly to GTA 2's Vehicle Oil Slick.

The Vehicle Oil Slick would spill oil on the road in GTA 2. Hence, GTA Advance's Oil Slick might have involved spilling oil on the ground in some capacity. Like the Steyr Aug, this beta weapon never shows up in another GTA title.

3) Zastava M70AB2

The Zastava M70AB2, as it appears in GTA 4's second trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 4 fans can see the Zastava M70AB2 in the second trailer (Looking for that Special Someone). It's a real-life gun, which is Yugoslavian in origin and is still made by Zastava Arms.

It's similar to the AK-47 in some ways, so Rockstar Games went with the latter instead. Given Niko Bellic's nationality, the Zastava M70AB2 would've been a more flavorful weapon than the AK-47.

2) Skateboard

Skateboarding was popular in the 90s, making the lack of one quite unfortunate in GTA San Andreas. However, there were originally plans to include it as both a weapon and something CJ could use for travel. Some in-game text states how players could use it:

"To use the skateboard, select the it from your weapons inventory. Use the movement controls to steer the skateboard. Tapping ~k~~PED_SPRINT~ helps you pick up speed and ~k~~PED_JUMPING~ makes you jump."

It must have been cut early on, as the beta script states, "the it." Judging by the text description, it should've worked similarly to how bicycles operate in GTA San Andreas.

There was also a skateboarding pedestrian. Sadly, only voice lines remain for this character. Thus, the skate park is largely unused in GTA San Andreas.

1) Land Mine

Land Mines are the only beta weapon to exist in four games, yet the player can't officially use them in any of those titles. Those games are:

GTA 3

GTA Vice City

GTA San Andreas

GTA Vice City Stories

The only functional version of this beta weapon exists in GTA Vice City Stories. It works as a land mine; any NPC who walks into it triggers the land mine, thus causing an explosion.

It only appears in the other three games as a model with some text. Thus, it's likely that Rockstar Games dropped this weapon early on in those GTA games.

Also Read

GTA series is replete with so much content that one might feel hard-pressed to rue the exclusions. However, the beta weapons on this list would have indubitably made for fun shenanigans.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul