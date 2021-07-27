5 GTA Characters who never actually made it into the game

The GTA series is one of the most extensively detailed games that allows players to emulate an outlaw while scraping through the underbelly of society. While doing so, players encounter a myriad of characters, both important as well as insignificant.

The characterization of NPCs in GTA is something that deserves a kudos, as most of these characters are etched in players' minds. Of course, a majority of these characters are from the crowning jewel of the franchise, GTA 5, but the previous ones had their fair share as well. A great example would be Big Smoke, from GTA San Andreas.

However, during development, devs often leave out characters from the finished product. For example, in GTA 5, the beta version contained a lot of characters that did not make it to the final version of the game.

Here is a list of five such characters who never appeared in the finished GTA titles.

Five GTA characters who did not make it to the final version of the games

1) Dale

Dale was supposed to be one of the Strangers and Freaks encounters in GTA 5. Although eventually scrapped, he was supposed to have two side missions to offer Franklin, one of which involved discreetly clicking pictures of pretty women.

2) Magenta

Magenta was not completely scrapped from the final version of GTA 5, as she can be seen present as the leader of Aunt Denise's sisterhood. Originally, she was supposed to offer a Strangers and Freaks side mission to Michael.

3) Zimbor

Zimbor is a member of the Epsilon Program, a famous cult led by Chris Formage, in GTA 5. Although not present in the final version of the game, he is mentioned in the credits.

4) Jackie

The "Estate Agent" appears in GTA Online and was introduced along with the Cayo Perico Heist update. However, Jackie was meant to make an appearance during a mission in GTA 5 called the Sharmoota Job Heist (which also did not make it to the final cut of the game).

5) Officer Carver

To shake things up, here is a removed character from GTA San Andreas. Officer Carver, an LSPD officer, was supposed to be killed during the iconic Doberman mission in GTA San Andreas.

Edited by Gautham Balaji