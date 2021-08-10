5 GTA characters who would fit perfectly in GTA 6

Although no one knows when the next installment in the GTA franchise is going to be ready, fans already do know that the protagonists, antagonists, and supporting characters are going to be just as amazing as those from past games.

However, with no information on the horizon, the next best option is to use the power of imagination. With that being said, here are some GTA characters from the franchise that would fit perfectly in GTA 6.

Top five GTA characters from the franchise that would fit perfectly in GTA 6

5) Claude

It turns out that Claude is alive and doing fine following the events of GTA 3. However, after the failed bank robbery and having to kill Cataline, he's turned away from a life of crime, and has become a family man in GTA 6; or so it would seem.

Secretly, Claude is well known and well connected to the underworld. Serving as a broker between parties, buying and selling information to the highest bidder and functioning as a broker for players, major factions and in-game gangs.

4) Auntie Poulet

Although Auntie Poulet would be old by now, that wouldn't slow her down, and force her to change her ways in GTA 6. Rather than enchanting players to execute her whims and fancies, she now helps players attain secrets in-game, for a price.

With age comes wisdom. She is wise beyond measure, and is willing to impart some knowledge if the price is right. If a player wants to know who controls what in-game or needs some trade secrets, Auntie Poulet would probably know them, or know how to get them.

3) Carl Johnson

After having to take out Big Smoke, CJ vowed to take the fight to every drug dealer who did a 'brother' wrong and vowed to stop drugs hitting the street altogether. Following the events of GTA San Andreas, CJ has been working with his brother, Sweet, and together they bring down drug dealers from within the organization itself.

Much like in GTA Sandreas, CJ is willing and ready to get his hands dirty in GTA 6 as well. Players will have the chance to team up with him and take out drug dealers on the street level, as well as kingpins.

2) Umberto Robina

Voiced by the legendary Danny Trejo, Umberto Robina would make the perfect addition to the cast of characters in GTA 6. Although a bit hot-headed, Umberto could serve as an adviser, and players could go relax at his cafe after a long day in-game.

In addition to giving advice, Umberto could help players 'acquire' classy muscle cars in-game and sell them to the highest bidders for profits.

1) Niko Bellic

A fan favorite, Niko Bellic, would make the perfect supporting character in GTA 6. Despite renouncing his life of crime, Niko could still hook players up with the latest hardware and weapons on the market.

In addition to proving weapons, he could also sell government secrets for a price, or in exchange for favors. Either way, Niko would be an amazing character to have in-game.

