Understanding the meaning behind Big Smoke's betrayal in GTA San Andreas

The name Big Smoke has been made infamous in GTA San Andreas. From humble beginnings as a gang member in the Grove Street Families, to eventually becoming Sweet Johnson's right-hand man, and finally going down in a blaze of bullets.

It goes without saying that characters within the GTA franchise rarely have such a huge impact as Big Smoke did, all while not even being the story's main antagonist or villain.

But to better understand Melvin Harris aka Big Smoke, players need to go back to the events prior to his betrayal and CJ's arrival in GTA San Andreas. With that said, it's time to dive into the history of Big Smoke.

"I'd like two number 9's; a number 9 large; a number 6, extra dip; a number 7; two number 45's, one with cheese; and a large soda" pic.twitter.com/HZGIj0hJKv — Big Smoke from Grove Street (@BigSmokefromGTA) March 23, 2020

GTA San Andreas: Big Smoke's betrayal

The motive

To understand why Big Smoke betrayed CJ and Sweet in GTA San Andreas, players need to know about the events that transpired prior to the start of the game, before CJ's mother was gunned down in cold blood during a Ballas driveby.

In an exclusive cutscene from the GTA San Andreas Special Edition for the PS2, players can catch a glimpse of Sweet Johnson, Big Smoke and Lance Wilson aka Ryder interacting with each other.

In the opening scene, Big Smoke turns to Sweet and urges him to take action as Grove Street's reputation was going downhill and the gang was getting weaker. He says:

"Hey, fool, we're losing the streets man. Our principals are making us b****** man. Every day the Ballas get stronger, and you and I get weaker. You and I get poor man."

Unlike other gangs in GTA San Andreas, under the supervision of Sweet Johnson, Grove Street Families stayed away from the drug business due to gang principals at play.

Although other gangs were benefiting from drug trafficking and trading, Sweet wanted to keep his gang clean and far away from drug-related activities; however, according to Big Smoke, profits were above principal.

During another cutscene, Big Smoke and Ryder can be seen talking about "taking control of their destiny" and that "they didn't have a choice." Smoke says,

"You know I got your back, right homie? Now, the way I see it is that we don't have a choice. Ain't nothing to feel bad about, you put a gun to a brother's head, and a brother is gonna do what he's been told; no matter if he's a fool or a wise man. You don't want a bullet in the brain, but if you can make it work, and make some 'Benjamin's' while you're at it, then that's cool."

It's clear from the conversation that Big Smoke and Ryder had been planning to betray the Grove Street Families for some time but were waiting for the perfect opportunity to strike.

The means

Following CJ's return to GTA San Andreas, things began to take an unexpected turn of events, as with Carl's help, the Grove Street Families began to gain ground, strength and reputation. Ballas came under constant attack, and Big Smoke's plan to take over went up in flames.

In order to once more execute his takeover plan, Big Smoke reluctantly joined forces with Officer Tenpenny in a desperate attempt to gain the upperhand over CJ and Sweet.

In addition to joining forces with C.R.A.S.H and the Ballas, Smoke even planned an ambush in which Sweet was targeted. Although the ambush failed due to CJ's intervention, both him and his brother were arrested, leaving Big Smoke control of Grove Street and free to carry out business as he saw fit.

The end

Following a series of events, Carl managed to get Sweet out of prison, and with the Grove Street Families reunited, they decided to put an end to Big Smoke's tyranny. In GTA San Andreas' final mission, Carl confronts Big Smoke and tells him that it's over, and Tenpenny would be next, to which he replies:

"F*** Tenpenny, and f*** his Polish lap dog, and f*** the police, man. All that's old s***. Look at you, you got the whole world. I ain't got no regrets, man. I made it, CJ! I'm a success. I can't be touched. I don't give a f***."

It's clear at this point that power combined with drugs and ambition corrupted Big Smoke. What started off as an ambition to do better in life ended in a blaze of bullets, and perhaps the most famous last words in GTA San Andreas.

“I got caught up in the money, the power, I don't give a s***. Oh f***, man I had no choice, I had to do it, I just see the opportunity. When I'm gone, everyone is gonna remember my name, Big Smoke!"

I made it CJ! I'm a success! I can't be touched!

-Big Smoke GTA San Andreas on the final mission "End of the line" pic.twitter.com/ZowgfTIpb5 — PSN FatalLightning-X (@Fatal_Lightning) February 2, 2016

