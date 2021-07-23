Ranking the least liked gangs in GTA San Andreas: From annoying to crooked

GTA San Andreas was well known for its storyline and set of memorable characters. The gangs in-game particularly stood out for their diversity, not just in terms of culture and appearance but for their motives as well.

While players didn't have much trouble taking out the other gangs over the course of the game, a few of them were prominent for their crooked and twisted ways in San Andreas and have earned their place on this list of most hated gangs in-game. With that said, here are the least liked gangs in GTA San Andreas.

Happy Monday Everyone!



I hope everyone is doing well! Start your week like you're getting drive by'ed by some Ballas! 😂



Forreal though, be safe, and have a good week!

Much Love! ♥️🙏



Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas (2004) pic.twitter.com/GbgDbtQU5j — Grand Theft Auto Out of Context (@GTA_OOC) June 8, 2021

Top 5 GTA San Andreas gangs that were least liked in-game

#5 - Grove Street Families

Most players tend to forget that although CJ is the protagonist of GTA San Andreas, he is also affiliated with the Grove Street Families. The gang, while being shown as saviors in-game, are responsible for numerous crimes as well.

From gang warfare, gang-related homicide, murder, arms dealing, street violence, robbery, protection racket and even vandalism, there's almost nothing the Grove Street OG wouldn't do.

The only difference between them and gangs like Ballas and Vagos, is that the Grove Street members are not involved in anything related to drugs - no buying, and definitely no selling.

#4 - San Fierro Rifa

The San Fierro Rifa gang in-game is a joke. Unlike other gangs in GTA San Andreas, they seldom pack major heat, and are often seen completely unarmed or just carrying 9mm pistols - which are not really effective as the game progresses.

While they don't really attack CJ in most instances, they are known to become hostile on occasions. And although the gang is not particularly violent in nature, their connection to Big Smoke and narcotics earns them a place on this list.

#3 - Los Santos Vagos

Unlike other Mexican/Hispanic gangs in-game, the Los Santos Vagos are well armed, organized and out for blood. As sworn enemies of the Grove Street Families, these gang members will often shoot on sight at CJ.

Unlike the Rifa, they are well armed, and can be seen packing 9mm pistols, micro SMGs and even heavier caliber weapons, such as MP5s, AK47s, shotguns and the like, during a gangwar. However, what makes them outright disliked in-game, is the fact that they often attack in large numbers, overwhelming their opposition.

#2 - Ballas

What makes Ballas so disliked in GTA San Andreas is the fact that they don't just attack other gang members but even commit hit and runs against those not directly involved in gang violence and cripple other gangs from within.

Much like the Grove Street Families, the Ballas are into all nature of crime under the sun, peddle drugs and even have ties to the Russian Mafia. It goes without saying that the Ballas are a tough bunch to take out in-game, considering the fact that they pack a lot of heat much like the Vagos.

#1 - Da Nang Boys

When it comes to disliked and crooked gangs in-game, Da Nang Boys are as bad as they get. Unlike most other gangs in GTA San Andreas who have drawn the line at drugs, the Nang Boys take it even further with human trafficking. While not really a threat to players, this gang will stoop to any low to get what it wants.

Y avait un fan Kpop parmi la gang vitnamienne "Da Nang Boys" de GTA San Andreas 10 ans avant le fandom ta3 BTS, @RockstarGames étaient dans le futur pic.twitter.com/WTR4qDU1Dv — Reguilon ♑ (@Reguilon_) September 14, 2020

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Edited by Sabine Algur