5 innocent characters CJ had to kill in GTA San Andreas

While GTA San Andreas had a lot of evil characters who deserved to die, it also had a lot of innocent bystanders who got caught in the crossfire.

Just like the many nameless pedestrians that were gunned down in shootouts or hit and run, a few characters were also killed in cold-blood, needlessly and without justification. With that being said, here are a few innocent characters that CJ killed in GTA San Andreas.

Five innocent characters in GTA San Andreas that CJ killed in cold blood

5) Alan Crawford

After getting involved in the music industry, Alan Crawford became the manager of famous in-game rapper Madd Dogg. However, he soon found himself in a pickle after OG Loc decided to get rid of him in order to sabotage Madd Dogg's career.

OG Loc hired CJ to take Alan out, and without much thought he agreed. Alan was kidnapped in a car, which was then driven into a nearby bay, subsequently killing Alan.

4) Benny

Readers are well aware by now that CJ did whatever it took to get the job done, and negotiating was not his strong point. This fact was quite evident during the "Key to her Heart" mission, when CJ randomly attacked and killed Benny who was visiting Millie Perkins.

3) Dossier Carrier (DEA Agent)

CJ is so brazen in-game that he would even gladly kill DEA agents at the behest of Officer Tenpenny. During the "misappropriation" mission, CJ was tasked with retrieving a dossier that had information regarding the illicit activities of C.R.A.S.H.

In the process of retrieving the document, CJ gunned down half a dozen or so FBI agents, alongside the DEA agent. While many consider CJ to be the good guy in the game, to some extent he was a villain for his violent and inexcusable crimes.

2) Construction Foreman

While disrespecting and harassing women is never good, neither is it to bury a man alive in concrete. However, that is exactly what CJ does after his sister Kendl Johnson complains about the construction workers from the site next to the garage.

Following her complaint, CJ visited the site and trashed the area. Towards the end of the mission, the foreman emerges from the portable toilet, and upon seeing CJ, goes back inside and locks the door.

Rather than trying to confront him, by dragging him out of the portable toilet, CJ uses the bulldozer to push it inside a ditch, and then proceeds to fill it with cement, essentially burying the foreman alive.

1) The Reporter and Journalist

Much like the DEA agent, the reporter and journalist didn't deserve to die either. To keep his name clean, officer Tenpenny orders CJ to execute two budding journalists in cold blood.

While it's understandable why they had to die, their deaths were probably the most undeserved in the storyline. Luckily, towards the end of the game, the killing comes full circle, and Tenpenny also meets his ends.

