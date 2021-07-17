5 things about GTA San Andreas that have survived the test of time

GTA San Andreas is a prime example of a legendary game that doesn't become bad over time.

While certain aspects like its graphics haven't aged well, it's hard to argue that the rest of GTA San Andreas hasn't held up very well over the years. It's a phenomenal game that many GTA fans love to this day, and it's easy to see why.

The storyline and characters from GTA San Andreas are well-written, which is a concept that doesn't errode over time. Likewise, the game's controls are fluid and are easily the best in the 3D universe.

Five aspects about GTA San Andreas that are timeless

#5 - Characters and storyline

Grove Street is full of iconic characters (Image via Rockstar Games)

Good characters and storylines will always be relevant after a game is released. It's no different with GTA San Andreas, for its memorable storyline and cast practically ensures that fans will remember CJ's adventures long after playing the game.

Some characters like Big Smoke live on as memes, but others like Mike Toreno and Officer Tenpenny are so fascinating to see in-game. There's a twist here and there involving GTA San Andreas' storyline, which keeps the game fresh.

Unlike storyline twists found in other video games, GTA San Andreas doesn't force it on the player. Good foreshadowing and logical storytelling keep it going so players are engaged with the story from beginning to end.

#4 - Terrific radio stations

GTA San Andreas is 90s-esque but in a good way. It's not obnoxious or over-the-top like a lot of 90s media was back then, which is a point to GTA San Andreas's favor. Of course, it's a GTA game, so it has a terrific soundtrack full of memorable tunes and famous songs.

Other than the main theme song being catchy, GTA San Andreas has a good array of musical genres for players to listen to. There's classic East Coast hip hop, country, classic rock, and other diverse musical genres.

The User Track Player/Mixtape is very easy and convenient to use, so players can also add in any song they'd like to add on the PC, Xbox, and iOS ports of GTA San Andreas.

#3 - Sheer amount of customization

Regardless of how one feels about GTA San Andreas's core gameplay, it's hard to deny how much control the player has over CJ's appearance. Certain aspects of him cannot be changed (such as race or gender) as he's an important character and not an avatar character.

However, there are still so many options the player can mess around with in GTA San Andreas. It was the first game in the series to introduce this level of customization, and it's still better than many of the later games in the series in this regard.

#2 - Amazing mission variety

New Model Army is a good example of a unique mission in the GTA series (Image via GTA Wiki)

Some GTA games suffer from having too many repetitive missions in either gameplay or settings. GTA San Andreas doesn't suffer from either. This is especially surprising given the fact that there are 101 missions in the game.

There is the usual drivel GTA fans can expect from GTA missions, but there are also wacky and unforgettable missions with objectives one can't find in other GTA titles (let alone other video games).

Some memorable and interesting missions include:

Stealing a jetpack from Area 69

Helping a nerd win an RC game against his rival

Doing a heist against a rival casino

Learning how to fly

#1- Amazing map

San Andreas (Image via GTA Wiki)

Bigger isn't always better, but GTA San Andreas is a good example of when size does matter. The map is by far one of the largest in the GTA series, yet it isn't just empty space.

The three major cities of GTA San Andreas (Los Santos, San Fierro, and Las Venturas) are all unique in their presentation and relevant features.

Oftentimes, some video games have multiple locations that seem impressive for their time, but then it becomes apparent over the years how outdated its setting was. GTA San Andreas has surprisingly held up well in this regard.

Of course, the way GTA San Andreas introduces each major location is also pretty amazing. While the Island Restrictions feature can be a bit of a party killer, the game still does a superb job in introducing these cities.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

