5 reasons why GTA San Andreas is still remembered by fans to this day

GTA San Andreas is widely regarded as one of the greatest GTA games ever made.

Some GTA fans would even go the extra mile and say that it's the greatest GTA game ever created. It's the best-selling PS2 game of all time, as well as the second best-selling GTA game today.

Hence, it's not surprising that so many gamers would fondly remember the game for its high points.

Of course, it's not just its success that causes GTA fans to love the game. It was a genuinely great game that propelled the GTA series forward to new heights and it still holds up very well to this day.

Five reasons why fans still remember GTA San Andreas to this day

#5 - Hot Coffee

One of the most infamous controversies pertaining to any video game was Hot Coffee. As it was a controversy related to GTA San Andreas, it inevitably left a mark on many people's perception of the game.

Hot Coffee was a mod that allowed CJ to have animated intercourse with his in-game girlfriends by utilizing a minigame that wasn't enabled in the final version.

Many old-school gamers would remember seeing the outrage of this mod and how it affected Rockstar Games. There were a lot of common misconceptions about how it worked, but it was still everywhere back in the day.

#4 - Memetic moments

The beginning of Big Smoke's order (Image via GTA Wiki)

GTA San Andreas has several good memes attached to its name. Characters like CJ and Big Smoke have their fair share of funny moments, which people have exemplified in online discussions of the game.

Stuff like Big Smoke's iconic order, or the legendary "All we had to do, was follow the damn train, CJ!" will often live on as some of the most memorable parts of the game.

Most modern GTA games have their fair share of funny moments, but one could argue that GTA San Andreas was one of the funnier titles in the series.

#3 - Amazing customization

CJ could change clothing or other parts of his appearance easily in GTA San Andreas (Image via GTA Wiki)

One of the most noteworthy features in GTA San Andreas was those related to customization. Previous GTA titles had either non-existent customization or a heavily limited version of it.

Even later, GTA titles didn't match up to GTA San Andreas in this regard (except for GTA 5 and GTA Online). Not too many AAA titles around this time had a protagonist with a defined personality and customizable appearance.

Here, players could change several aspects of CJ's appearance and even the appearance of most vehicles in GTA San Andreas.

#2 - Fun GTA antics

GTA San Andreas was not a GTA title that took itself too seriously. Stuff like chasing OG Loc in go-karts and stealing a jetpack from Area 69 are fun examples of how silly the game can get at times.

GTA San Andreas still has its serious moments, but there is a good balance between the comedic parts and the serious moments. As a result, GTA San Andreas feels less dry to play compared to some other video games of a similar nature.

#1 - Its story

Mike Toreno honoring his part of the deal was an awesome moment in GTA San Andreas (Image via PrinceY)

GTA San Andreas' storyline is simple to follow, but still brilliant in how it's presented. A simple foreshadowing of Big Smoke's involvement with C.R.A.S.H. is sprinkled throughout the beginning of the game.

It's something returning players are bound to notice, yet new players will miss it. Everything that takes place between Los Santos, the countryside areas, San Fierro, and Las Venturas are all memorable in their own right.

It's rare for a game to be excellent from top to bottom, but GTA San Andreas's storyline delivers on all fronts from beginning to end.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

