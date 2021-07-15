5 unusual missions in GTA San Andreas

Some missions in GTA San Andreas stand out for how out of place they are, relative to the classic GTA formula.

More often than not, GTA missions often comprise of the player going from one destination to another. Sometimes, they have to kill a target or two there. GTA San Andreas has plenty of missions like that, yet it also has its fair share of oddities.

Sometimes, a mission is just a cutscene or has other features that make it hardly qualify as a usual GTA mission. It should be noted that this article will focus on the main storyline missions, rather than optional side missions.

Five missions in GTA San Andreas that deviate from the norm

#5 - Big Smoke

This mission has this iconic scene (Image via GTA Wiki)

Big Smoke is a strange mission in GTA San Andreas for several reasons. First, it's a cutscene-only mission, so there isn't any gameplay to it. Second, it instantly triggers another mission, Sweet & Kendl.

Sweet & Kendl is a regular mission that would fit in with the rest of the game. Still, it's a rare occurrence to have two back-to-back missions in a GTA game, especially when one of them is just a regular cutscene.

#4 - King in Exile

CJ, moments before dying on the mission, King in Exile (Image via Real KeV3n)

King in Exile is a lot like the Big Smoke mission in that it's just a cutscene. However, it's what happens afterward that is more interesting than the mission itself. Normally, CJ gets a phone call from Catalina near the end of the mission.

However, if CJ dies while he's on the phone, it will say display the usual "Wasted Mission Failed" text. Two things make this interesting. First, it means a player can fail a cutscene mission. Second, the game will softlock.

The mission marker for King in Exile cannot be re-entered. If the player saves and reloads that file, they still won't be able to continue in the GTA San Andreas storyline. Hence, they need to go back to an earlier save file in that scenario.

#3 - Learning to Fly

Learning to Fly is an infamous mission in GTA San Andreas, as it's nothing more than CJ attending pilot school. It's a strange mission in that the player can do whatever they want in the meantime after talking to Toreno to start the mission.

Most fans will remember this mission for Mike Toreno's phone calls, where he chastises CJ for not attending pilot school. As for the mission itself, it's just a series of pilot lessons, which is a noticeable deviation from the usual GTA mission.

#2 - Riot

The Los Santos Riots are a fascinating event in GTA San Andreas. Interestingly enough, those riots start once the mission, Riot, has its opening cutscene. Even if the player fails this mission, they will still see the Los Santos Riots on the streets.

That said, the mission itself is pretty generic for a mission this late in the game. Players just have to drive Sweet back to Grove Street amidst the dangers of the Los Santos Riots.

#1 - Verdant Meadows

A mission where players just have to buy a property sounds simple enough. Sure enough, Verdant Meadows is an incredibly simplistic mission in GTA San Andreas. The only objective is that GTA San Andreas players have to purchase the Verdant Meadows Airfield for $80,000.

Mike Toreno gives CJ this mission, and there isn't any other mission like it in GTA San Andreas. There is no action or anything else going on; it's just purchasing a property. That property is an essential one for the rest of Mike Toreno's missions, but it is strange that a whole mission is dedicated to it.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

