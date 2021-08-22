5 GTA missions that have a disastrous ending 

Over the years, GTA titles have featured some of the most enjoyable storylines in the world of gaming. GTA is perhaps the most iconic video game franchise, with fast-paced and crazy gameplay coupled with a well-written plot, for those who care about it.

As a result, GTA has featured some of the most impactful missions in the gamut of video gaming. Some missions brought players to their knees (because they are so frustrating), some made the players feel bad for the protagonist, while others have altered the course of the game.

Here is a list of five missions in GTA that have turned out to be disastrous, in the sense that they are tragic, unexpected, or just hugely impactful.

5 of the most impactful, unfortunate, or tragic missions from the GTA series

5) A Revenger's Tragedy

GTA 4 was an ambitious change from the usual outlook of GTA titles. It takes players through a dark and gritty storyline, scraping through the Liberty City underworld.

The final mission of the game was undoubtedly impactful, with Dimitri's betrayal of Jimmy Pegorino, and Niko's finally getting his revenge on Dimitri. His final words go on to become one of the most significant dialogs from the game:

"You're a strange man. You killed your best friend. You betrayed everyone who ever came in contact with you. You killed my cousin. I guess... the survival of the fittest thing really meant a lot to you."

4) Pier69

Pier 69 was a heartbreaking mission for players, as Ryder had become quite a beloved character through the course of GTA San Andreas.

The mission was rather heartbreaking for CJ as well, as he had to kill his childhood friend.

3) Mr. Phillips

While many may disagree, this one is perhaps one of the most impactful missions from GTA 5.

The mission takes Trevor Phillips through a rollercoaster as he learns of Michael's involvement with the heist while surprising players with his first appearance since being presumed dead.

2) Mr. & Mrs. Bellic

Both versions of the GTA 4 storyline feature this mission, but the ending depends on whether the player has chosen Deal of Revenge or not. Either way, the mission ends on a tragic note, with either Roman (Deal) or Mallorie (Revenge) dead during their wedding reception.

The mission leaves a mark in the sense that it shows a classic tragic trope and is quite unexpected in its use.

1) The Green Sabre

The Green Sabre has to be one of the most impactful missions from the GTA series. The mission singlehandedly established Big Smoke as the secondary antagonist of the game and how!

This unexpected betrayal scarred many old-school gamers as kids. Fans deeply felt for CJ as all of Sweet's scheming and snitching was brought to the fore.

The difficulty of the mission, and the thrill of completing it, also made The Green Sabre the most memorable of GTA missions.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

