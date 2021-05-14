5 GTA Online cars that are surprisingly faster than they look

A vehicle's appearance doesn't always guarantee great performance in GTA Online.

While some vehicles absolutely kill it when it comes to looks, others take a more modest stand but outclass their competitors in the fast lane.

This article takes a look at five vehicles that are surprisingly faster than they look.

Note: This article solely reflects the author's views.

5 GTA Online cars that look modest but excel in the fast lane

#5 The Toros

Recorded at a top speed of 127.50 mph, the Toros is a surprisingly fast vehicle. It is perhaps a reminder that one should never judge a book by its cover.

What's more, it also features great acceleration and decent handling. It is definitely one of the best vehicles in GTA Online.

#4 The Deluxo

The Deluxo has long been hailed as the king of out-of-the-world vehicles in GTA Online.

Before the Oppressor MK II changed the dynamics of Online lobbies by dominating the streets of Los Santos (or the skies), the Deluxo used to be players' go-to choice of vehicle.

Though it looks pretty ordinary, the Deluxo is a very fast car, recorded at a top speed of 127.25 mph.

#3 Toreador

The Toreador is one of the most popular vehicles in GTA Online. Recorded at a top speed of 135.25 mph, the vehicle is the pride of the owner and the envy of the enemy.

Moreover, it is one of the very few vehicles in GTA Online that performs exceptionally well underwater.

#2 The Ocelot Pariah

Recorded at a top speed of 136.00 mph, the Ocelot Pariah is one of the fastest vehicles in GTA Online.

Though it's not exactly old-fashioned in the looks department, it's not really a sight to behold either.

#1 Paragon R

The Paragon R is the embodiment of high-end performance and deadly speed in GTA Online.

While the Paragon R is one of the better-looking cars on this list, it's no Scramjet and doesn't look like it's been pulled right out of a futuristic movie. Nevertheless, it's one of the best vehicles in the game and worth all the big bucks.