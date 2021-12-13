5 GTA Online features that some players still don’t know about today

GTA Online has so many online features that players are still unaware about. Many features are quite well-hidden, and the majority of the players still haven't discovered them.

From small details to features that make gameplay much easier, this article will look into the features of GTA Online to discuss 5 features the players still don't know about today.

GTA Online secrets the players can't believe they missed

It will surprise even some of the most dedicated GTA Online fans that there are features they might not know about. Below are 5 features in the game that some people still have not discovered.

1) VIP Challenges

Added to the GTA Online world with Executives and Other Criminals update in the December 2015 DLC, the VIP challenges in the game are a great way to make money. This is true especially if players are gaming with just one other friend. One player can collect items, while the other stands by. In doing so, both can make proximity bonus money too.

GTA Online players can choose to keep or split the money with their friends. Helping each other out is the best way to double up on money quickly in GTA Online.

2) High Demand Bonus

Something a lot of GTA Online fans don't know about is the high demand bonus. This bonus refers to how players can get a 1% bonus per player in their populated lobby when selling their inventory. That's right, if there are 25 players in the lobby and $1,000,000 worth of inventory is sold, players will receive a 25% bonus, netting them an extra $250,000.

GTA Online players can make an even bigger profit with the high demand bonus when there is double money and RP events taking place.

3) Assistant can deliver impounded vehicles

When players get their cars impounded by the police in GTA Online, it can be a real pain having to travel to the lot to collect their vehicle. Thankfully, if the players own a facility or executive office they can call their assistant for help.

For the price of $1000 and a quick call to their assistant, players will have their impounded vehicle returned to their side in no time.

4) Flying speed

Most players don't tend to take airplanes very high in GTA Online. Perhaps it is because it seems pointless to them, or maybe they can see their surroundings better when flying closer to the ground. In reality, planes in GTA Online gain speed at higher altitudes.

Players should remember this little tip in the future as it will help them get from one side of the map to the other much faster.

5) Free snacks from facility or office

For veteran GTA Online players, this may be quite an obvious feature. But there are still thousands of players who have not discovered that they can get free snacks from their assistant at either their Executive Office or their Facility property.

If this is something some players were missing then it is very worth noting. Stocking up on free snacks not only saves a few bucks, but it gives sustinance to the character in emergency situations.

Edited by Saman