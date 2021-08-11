5 GTA San Andreas characters that define the game

Some of GTA San Andreas' best characters have become synonymous with the game itself.

When one thinks of GTA San Andreas, chances are, they could be thinking of at least one of these five characters. Every form of entertainment has a character that pops out to the player. They're memorable, either because of their role or their personality.

And it's no different in GTA San Andreas. It's one of the most iconic GTA titles ever created, which in turn makes it one of the most iconic video games out there. Part of that reason is because of its charming character cast. These five GTA San Andreas characters are easy to remember and hard to forget.

Five GTA San Andreas characters that best represent the game

5) Cesar Vialpando

CJ meeting Cesar (Image via Rockstar Games)

Cesar is a loyal friend to the end. He is the Tritagonist of GTA San Andreas, which means that he appears in a significant number of missions in the game. His personality might not be as memorable as characters like CJ or Big Smoke, but he's a reliable ally who always helps the former wherever they go.

His connection to the Johnson family is interesting. He's dating Kendl, but Sweet largely disapproves of it at first. CJ gets along with Cesar, and the two of them have to figure out how they can get their power back in Los Santos.

4) The Truth

The Truth, talking to CJ (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA San Andreas is a much less serious game compared to its predecessors. The Truth perfectly encapsulates that sentiment, as he is an old hippie who's involved in some of the game's most ridiculous moments. For example, he tasks CJ with stealing a Jetpack from Area 69, a top-secret military base.

That said, The Truth is a good ally toward CJ. He's not the most important character in the game, but his trippy attitude makes him a hard one to forget. He's arguably the most interesting character introduced in the countryside, and he maintains a memorable role throughout the rest of the game.

3) Officer Tenpenny

Officer Tenpenny (Image via Rockstar Games)

Frank Tenpenny is the main antagonist of GTA San Andreas, and is an effective one at that. He's slimy, corrupt, and represents all of the evils that law enforcement is sometimes stereotyped with.

Unlike a character like Mike Toreno, Officer Tenpenny uses his authority for himself. He's despicable, which makes his acquittal spark the Los Santos Riots. Whenever something bad is happening in GTA San Andreas, there's usually a trail that leads back to Tenpenny.

Plus, Samuel L. Jackson does a phenomenal job in voicing the deplorable officer. There's always something interesting happening every time he shows up on screen.

2) Big Smoke

Most people will remember Big Smoke for the memes. But it's worth noting that Big Smoke is a complex and well-written character that some die-hard GTA San Andreas fans will still gladly remember to this day.

His shocking betrayal toward the Grove Street Families is one that's hard to forget. Big Smoke's greed creates one of the most important conflicts in GTA San Andreas: the massive influx of drugs in Los Santos.

He might not be seen often after the initial Los Santos arc, but he's always in the back of the mind for both CJ and the player.

1) CJ

CJ, holding an M4 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Carl Johnson is a prime example of a character that best represents the game he comes from. He is arguably one of the greatest GTA protagonists of all time, and it's easy to see why.

He is seen in nearly every moment of the game, and the player fills his boots throughout all of GTA San Andreas. It would be impossible to remember GTA San Andreas, yet not think of CJ.

The entire story revolves around him, and his memorable quotes and attitude have made him a fan-favorite amongst the GTA community.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul