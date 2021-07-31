5 of CJ’s best allies in GTA San Andreas

CJ has a lot of friends in GTA San Andreas, especially when compared to other GTA protagonists.

Of course, not every friendship lasts forever. CJ's relationship with Big Smoke and Ryder predictably deteriorated quickly when he discovered their involvement with the Green Sabre. Hence, they wouldn't be considered as some of CJ's best allies in GTA San Andreas (even if they are interesting characters).

Most of CJ's allies in GTA San Andreas don't do that, though. They're surprisingly loyal and help CJ in various ways as he progresses throughout the game. Some of them stand out for their wacky shenanigans, but others are loved for their sheer loyalty to CJ, even in the face of adversity.

Five of CJ's most interesting allies in GTA San Andreas

5) The Truth

The Truth (Image via Rockstar Games)

A crazy conspiracy hippie sounds like an interesting character. Fortunately, The Truth is on CJ's side throughout all of GTA San Andreas. Unlike CJ's other allies, The Truth's missions are far stranger to go through.

The Truth even lets CJ keep the Jetpack that the latter stole from Area 69. Whatever happens to the Green Goo is a mystery though.

4) Sweet

Most of GTA San Andreas' latter half revolves around CJ trying to get Sweet out of prison (Image via GTA Wiki)

Much of GTA San Andreas's plot revolves around Sweet. CJ works hard to get him out of prison, and their conflicted relationship beforehand is an interesting dynamic. Sweet eventually reconciles with CJ, and the two take back Grove Street from the Ballas.

He's not the flashiest character around, but he doesn't need to be. Unlike Ryder and Big Smoke, he's loyal to the Grove Street Families. It's also refreshing to see an ally of the protagonist that is at odds with them for a good portion of the game.

3) Cesar Vialpando

Cesar and Kendl are often seen together (Image via Rockstar Games)

If there is one word that can describe Cesar, it would be loyalty. He sticks by CJ and Kendl when times get rough, and he's always dependable. His main activity involves vehicles, which he and Kendl sell at the Doherty Garage.

He is also very good at gathering intel in GTA San Andreas. He was the one who notified CJ about the Green Sabre's location, which was a massive revelation given the context of the events.

There is never a moment where the player has to worry about Cesar betraying CJ.

2) Wu Zi Mu

Wu Zi Mu (Image via Rockstar Games)

Wu Zi Mu is a surprisingly good shot and driver for somebody who is blind. Of course, his blindness is played for laughs in some scenes. However, Wu Zi Mu is one of CJ's most capable and reliable allies throughout the events of GTA San Andreas.

The Triads are friendly toward the Grove Street Families because of CJ's relationship with Wu Zi Mu. He gives CJ plenty of missions, one of which is the optional heist at Caligula's Palace.

CJ even became a partner at The Four Dragons Casino, which later became a very profitable venture.

1) Mike Toreno

Although Mike Toreno debuted as a random villain CJ had to take down, he surprisingly ended up becoming one of CJ's most useful allies. He's arguably the most powerful character CJ meets in GTA San Andreas, particularly because he's in an influential position within a government agency.

Mike Toreno honors his promise to CJ and releases Sweet from prison. This ends up being the tipping point that allows the Grove Street Families to regain their footing.

As far as Mike Toreno's character goes, he's a government agent who gets CJ involved in some dangerous missions. He's extremely pro-American, and most of his actions gravitate towards his beliefs.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul