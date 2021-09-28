5 GTA San Andreas glitches that break the game

Players should always be careful; GTA San Andreas glitches can sometimes break the game.

Most glitches tend to be harmless. However, some GTA San Andreas glitches can also be disastrous. A few of them will corrupt entire save files, resulting in unplayable missions or missing features.

Players should learn how to avoid these GTA San Andreas glitches. They may even encounter them without realizing it. At that point, they might have to start a new game. These glitches can be rather inconvenient and infuriating. Here are the ones to watch out for.

Five ways to break the game with GTA San Andreas glitches

5) CJ no longer works out

GTA San Andreas glitches can sometimes be the result of careless oversight. Normally, players can work out until they hit their daily limit. The game calendar will mark down these dates. While it keeps track of days and months, it fails to consider the year. It will always be the same.

This means when CJ hits his limit on January 1st, he will be unable to work out next year. For some reason, the game mistakenly believes he reached the limit. To prevent this from happening, players should avoid hitting the daily limit at all costs.

4) Softlock via the King in Exile mission

King in Exile is supposed to be a simple cut-scene. Afterwards, Catalina will call CJ. If the player gets wasted during the phone call, the mission will fail. The worst part is the game will softlock. Players will be unable to start the mission again.

This is one of the more devastating GTA San Andreas glitches. If they save afterwards, it will be impossible to beat the game.

3) Basketballs suddenly disappear

Many GTA San Andreas glitches involve Madd Dogg for some reason. If the player saves at his mansion, they will lose the ability to play basketball. This has to do with the save feature disabling nearby sports activities. This applies to the basketball court which is too close to the save point.

2) Territory glitches involving gang warfare

Long story short, the territory glitch will cause more gang turf to show up. The activation depends on the platform.

Various gangs will start appearing in different places. For example, the Vagos will now make themselves known in the Bayside Marina. This glitch also changes the which cars show up where. This can be a problem during Import/Export missions.

1) Pedestrian riots prevent any progress

Out of all the GTA San Andreas glitches, this one is the most problematic. Players may activate the Pedestrian Riot cheat. It's a fun little feature exclusive to this game. However, the game forgets to turn off a few flags. Once the cheat is activated, certain pedestrians will always be hostile.

The worst case scenario is the Madd Dogg mission. Players have to save him from jumping off a building. Due to this glitch, Madd Dogg will always fall before the player does anything. The game is unbeatable at this point.

Despite a plethora of issues, GTA San Andreas still stands as one of the greatest GTA games in the franchise. However, players must be careful and avoid glitches as much as possible.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul