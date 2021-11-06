5 GTA San Andreas missions that should be made harder in the remastered Definitive Edition

The original GTA trilogy is notorious for the difficulty spike in the games. One moment, the missions felt ridiculously easy, and the next, they became nearly impossible to complete.

This is also the case in GTA San Andreas, which is often regarded as the toughest game from the franchise. However, now that the Definitive Edition of the game is returning with advanced GTA 5-like controls, players hope the missions will be a bit easier.

With that in mind, we picked out a few missions from GTA Sandreas which should be made a bit more difficult, in order to to keep it enjoyable.

GTA San Andreas Remastered: 5 missions from the original game which should be increased in difficulty to balance gameplay

5) Saint Mark's Bistro

Saint Mark's Bistro is a somewhat easy-to-finish mission in GTA San Andreas. The game's protagonist Carl Johnson is involved in a shootout in Liberty City. Most players agreed that it was a fairly breezy mission, so a bit more of a challenge by way of higher difficulty would make it more memorable.

4) New Model Army

In the original game, this mission could be exploited quite easily. If players refused to unblock Zero's RC's path before destroying the enemy vehicles, it could be completed in seconds.

If this exploit were to be somehow patched in the Definitive Edition, it would make the mission much more challenging.

3) Just Business

Just Business was a thrilling mission structured almost like an action movie. The shootout sequence at the beginning did provide some challenging moments, not by way of level design or smart AI but due to the clunky controls of the original GTA San Andreas.

This mission would be far easier with the new control system in the remastered version. The motorbike shooting sequence, for example, would be too easy. As such, the Definitive Edition should make this mission a bit more difficult.

2) Breaking the Bank at Caligula's

Combat is where the HD Universe games are considered superior to the 3D Universe games. This is one of the most fun-to-do missions in GTA San Andreas, and it would be even more entertaining with the new controls.

The stealth segments in particular could be better experienced with the HD Universe control scheme. If the game also includes a cover system, a mission like this should definitely be made harder.

1) Wrong Side of the Tracks

While this may appear to be a controversial choice for inclusion on this list, there is some good reasoning behind it. The original mission was difficult because players had to rely on Big Smoke's terrible accuracy.

Additionally, players had to stay in a specific position along the railtracks. Failing to do this meant that Smoke would miss his shots. Now, if the remastered game gets GTA 5-style controls, players will be able to shoot the targets while driving, making it ridiculously simple.

However, there's no way of knowing right now whether or not this feature will be included. The Definitive Edition of San Andreas will have improved drive-by controls, according to Rockstar's description. Hence, it is uncertain whether the game will also get the ability to aim freely from vehicles.

