5 GTA San Andreas mods that will make it look like a remastered version

The Definitive Edition of GTA San Andreas has been released, and the visual quality of the game is far superior to that of the original. However, by modding the original game, players can achieve a similar, if not better, level of graphics. A few such mods are listed in this article.

5) Project Immerse-Yourself

All stores now emit realistic lighting, some of which had no light before (Image via MixMods)

This mod improves in-game lighting by adding newly-lit locations and shops, without affecting performance at all. With more windows and lighted storefronts, as well as new light sources where it was previously dark, the game becomes much more vivid and colorful.

The mod is currently in its beta stage and the author has stated that it will be continuously updated.

Download here

4) Behind Space Of Realities: American Dream

Behind Space Of Realities is quite an old vegetation replacement mod for GTA San Andreas. This version of the mod, called American Dream, is an improved variant which is far better from the original one.

Despite being so old, this is one of the best vegetation mods that many GTA players use to this date. It replaces all existing vegetation in the game with more realistic looking ones.

Download here

3) Proper Player Retex

CJ now looks much better, and so does his clothing (Image via MixMods)

When Rockstar remastered GTA San Andreas, they seemed to have done a simple AI upscaling which did not work out that well. Some of the characters look bizarre, while some textures are still poor in quality.

This mod, compatible with both the original game and its Definitive Edition, replaces in-game player textures with better quality ones. Every article of clothing has been remade to look better on modern screens.

Download here

2) Proper Vehicles Retex

Made by the same author who made the previous mod on this list, Proper Vehicle Retex is a texture replacement mod for all in-game vehicles. Just like the previous mod, this one is also compatible with the original GTA San Andreas as well as the Definitive Edition.

Download here

1) SA_DirectX 2.0

SA_DirectX has been one of the best graphics mods for GTA San Andreas for quite a while now. This mod can rival the graphical upgrades of the Definitive Edition, and some players believe it looks much better.

A newer version (3.0) is under development, and it aims to improve the graphics even further while eliminating all existing issues.

Download here

