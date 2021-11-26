5 GTA Trilogy mods that make the game better

Some players want a better experience with the remastered games, which is why they turn to GTA Trilogy mods.

Rockstar is still trying to rebuild the game to a better state. According to one respectable leaker, the company is putting more resources into the remastered games. Players will have to wait a while before the games become manageable. In the meantime, some modders are trying to fix it themselves.

Nexus Mods is a great place to find the latest GTA Trilogy mods. PC players are certainly making good use of them. As of this writing, the remastered games leave a lot to be desired. GTA Trilogy mods aim to fix many of the issues, including from an artistic and technical standpoint.

Five major improvements from GTA Trilogy mods

5) Better road textures (Insanity666)

The pavement looks much nicer in these GTA Trilogy mods (Image via Nexus Mods)

Players may have noticed a few texture problems in the GTA Trilogy. Some road markings are completely messed up in these games. The best example is the Francis International Airport in GTA 3, which is all over the place.

Insanity666 solves this problem with better road textures. Visually, it also has a more realistic feel to it.

4) Original menu sounds for GTA 3 and Vice City (Insanity666)

🇵🇷Acer🇵🇷 @Acermetta @GtaTrilogy Small nitpick, but it feels out of placed to hear San Andreas sound effects in the GTA 3 menu. @GtaTrilogy Small nitpick, but it feels out of placed to hear San Andreas sound effects in the GTA 3 menu.

For some reason, all three games use the menu sound effects for GTA San Andreas. The original games had a distinct personality, which was reflected in minor details like the menus. Using GTA San Andreas sound effects feels out of place for the other two games.

Insanity666 is back at it again with these GTA Trilogy mods. The original sound effects can now be restored, with two mods available for download. There is one for GTA 3 and another for GTA Vice City.

3) Aiming outlines removal (MixMod)

Badger G. 🦡 @BadgerGoodger This is what aiming at people in the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition reminds me of. This is what aiming at people in the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition reminds me of. https://t.co/XweHs14HHP

The GTA Trilogy now places white outlines over potential targets. Some players find it very distracting, since it resembles a heavenly aura. It doesn't match the tone of the original games whatsoever.

MixMod fixes this issue by removing the outlines altogether. These GTA Trilogy mods are a welcome relief to some players. Now they can aim for their targets without any issue.

2) Tommy Vercetti original model (DoctorMike)

Not every player likes the way Tommy looks in the GTA trilogy (Image via Nexus Mods)

Tommy Vercetti's new design has divided the player base. Most of them believe he looks nothing like he did back in 2002. Players have criticized this artistic decision by Rockstar Games.

DoctorMike shared this concern, which is why this mod fixes his model. Tommy now looks more faithful to his original design.

1) All radio songs are restored (GTAxGaming)

Souradeep Mukherjee @SbkMukherjee GTA Trilogy without 100% of the Radio Tracks is surely not "Definitive". A complete deal breaker for me, seeing Hellraiser, Runnin' Down a Dream, Billie Jean, Woman To Woman, IDGAF, Express Yourself not being there 💔

I'd rather go back to the originals. GTA Trilogy without 100% of the Radio Tracks is surely not "Definitive". A complete deal breaker for me, seeing Hellraiser, Runnin' Down a Dream, Billie Jean, Woman To Woman, IDGAF, Express Yourself not being there 💔I'd rather go back to the originals.

Due to expired music licenses, Rockstar had to cut a few of the original songs. Most players don't consider the remastered games to be "definitive" as a result. Some have taken steps to bring these songs back, via GTA Trilogy mods.

GTAxGaming has now restored all the original songs. Music is one of the most important features in the GTA series, so it can be sad to see them gone. This mod is already a major improvement to the remastered games.

