5 GTA Vice City characters fans might have forgotten about

Although GTA Vice City's cast is colorful, some characters are bound to be forgotten about.

This list includes only unique characters and not minor ones. There are still plenty of GTA Vice City characters that are barely around, making players more likely to forget about their existence.

However, not all of these characters only appear once. Some of them appear multiple times, yet their impact on the player is minimal and inconsequential. Unsurprisingly, this also means that online discussions on these characters are rare. One common trait these characters have is that they often don't show up in the open world during missions in GTA Vice City.

Five forgettable GTA Vice City characters

#5 - BJ Smith

BJ Smith, next to Tommy Vercetti (Image via SebyGaming)

Out of all of the GTA Vice City asset characters, BJ Smith is arguably the most forgettable out of the bunch. Others like Maude show up less often than he does, but they're more memorable given how distinct their personalities are.

In BJ Smith's case, he is seen in The Party as a background character, as well as the guy who sells Sunshine Autos to Tommy Vercetti.

4) Donald Love

Donald Love (Image via GTA Wiki)

Some characters are far more significant in other games than they are in GTA Vice City. Donald Love is an excellent example of this, as despite his large role in the 3D Liberty City games, he only appears in two missions in GTA Vice City.

Here, he just plays the role of Avery's protege and is largely silent. Due to his largely silent nature, many GTA Vice City fans are bound to forget how important (and talkative) he is in the other titles.

3) Willy

Willy, on the far left (Image via Rockstar Games)

Willy has a memorable role in GTA 5 where players can knock him out to steal his gold tooth, but he doesn't physically appear in GTA Vice City. He appears in "Publicity Tour," but only as a voice.

He lacks a physical model in GTA Vice City, meaning that players won't see him the other Love Fist bandmates.|

2) Mike

Mike, next to Tommy Vercetti (Image via GTA Wiki)

Mike is an incredibly minor character for one with a unique model. He shows up in four missions (The Party, The Chase, Bar Brawl, and Cop Land), yet most fans aren't going to remember him.

He was a former member of Diaz's gang, before joining Tommy's crew once the former was killed. Unfortunately for Mike, he's largely a background character in three of these four missions, with the player only seeing him in the open world in Bar Brawl when he accompanies Tommy in his extortion of the Front Page Cafe.

1) Alberto Robina

Alberto Robina, on the left (Image via GTA Wiki)

Characters that often say a one-liner or two are bound to be forgettable, which makes Alberto Robina showing up in three different missions a little shocking. He is the father of Umberto Robina, but he is only seen in Cafe Robina during the cutscenes of the following missions:

Stunt Boat Challenge

Cannon Fodder

Trojan Voodoo

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

