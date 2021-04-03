Top 5 original songs used in GTA’s radio stations

GTA has a rich history of making original songs (or at least being involved in the creative process) for their radio stations.

Most fans are aware of the real-life songs that are inserted into GTA's various radio stations. Whether it's something like "Young Turks" by Rod Stewart on K-DST or "Flashing Lights" by Kanye West on The Beat 102.7, GTA has several memorable hits for players to enjoy jamming to. However, Rockstar went the extra mile and even had a role in making new music for various radio stations.

This list includes five memorable songs that are technically original pieces. Oftentimes, original GTA music is super cheesy, but that's part of the charm. These songs perfectly complement the GTA experience of rampages, mindless driving, and prostitutes, quite well.

Top five original songs used in GTA’s radio stations

#5 - Love Fist - Dangerous Bastard

Love Fist is the poster child for GTA characters making original music for a radio station. Compared to Fist Fury, Dangerous Bastard is the more professional-sounding song. That said, it's still quite obvious what the intentions of the song are. Still, it's a great rock song that shows off Rockstar's creativity in a classic GTA way.

This song plays in V-Rock in GTA Vice City.

#4 - Love Fist - Fist Fury

Even though this song was made around the time GTA Vice City was released, it fits the general atmosphere of the 80s quite well with a perverted twist. The solo two minutes into the song is pretty nifty, although it should be stated that the lyrics don't really need an explanation for anybody listening to it.

This song plays in V-Rock in GTA Vice City.

#3 - La Vida Es Una Lenteja

For some people, this is the definitive song for Radio Espantoso. This song was made in 2002 for GTA Vice City's Latin funk radio station, and it genuinely fits the general vibe Rockstar was looking for. The lyrics are repetitive, but the jam is still catchy enough for somebody to vibe to.

For those wondering what the song is about, it is essentially about "Life is a Lentil." More specifically, it's about a Spanish saying about how one either takes a lentil or they can leave it alone. It's one of those things that sound better in its native language.

This song plays in Radio Espantoso in GTA Vice City.

#2 - Flying Lotus- Be Spin

Flying Lotus made a few songs for GTA 5, as the station FlyLo FM primarily consists of original songs from him and a few other artists. Be Spin is arguably the most chill song of the mix, making it a great Lofi song for those looking to study or work. Hopefully, GTA 6 can get Flying Lotus back on board to make more good music for their radio stations.

This song plays in FlyLo FM in GTA 5.

#1 - God Bless All The Universe - Rev. Rooney & The Rocksta Choir

Rockstar really knew how to make cheesy Christian music back in GTA 2, and the absurdity of the song makes it ironically great. Imagine listening to something like this while running over people or going on a rampage. It's the perfect kind of juxtaposition. What makes it even better is that the Hare Krishna are based on Hindus, but the entire radio station they listen to is based around Christian music.

This song plays in Heavenly Radio in GTA 2.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.