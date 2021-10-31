5 GTA Vice City cheats that will be fun to try in the Remastered Definitive Edition

GTA Vice City fans were big on cheat codes back in 2003, and if the hype surrounding them hasn't taken a downward course among fans, they will probably be a big deal in the GTA Trilogy too.

From futuristic abilities to fun features to fantasy elements, cheat codes enabled a number of things in GTA Vice City that otherwise wouldn't have been possible. This article takes a look at 5 of the most fun cheats players can use in the GTA Trilogy.

GTA Vice City cheats that players should try in the GTA Trilogy

5) Cars hovering over water

Hovering cars (Image via Rockstar Games)

Like most Grand Theft Auto games, GTA Vice City is packed with a diverse variety of four-wheel drives, but the much-raved cars in the game don't feature many water-friendly drives. Considering how much water there is in the game world, this can be a real pain at times.

That is where the cheat 'seaways' comes in. Cars hovering over water will save the player from unnecessary deaths and also enable them to traverse through water without a boat.

4) Any 'Play as...' cheat code

Any Play as... cheat code (Image via Rockstar Games)

Any 'Play as...' cheat code is one of the coolest cheats available for GTA Vice City, and if the GTA Trilogy is as big on cheats as the games it aspires to remaster, then this cheat is a must-try. It essentially allows the player to shift between Lance Vance, random pedestrians, Hilary King and a couple more characters.

3) Women follow Tommy Vercetti

Women following Tommy (Image via Rockstar Games)

This is another incredibly fun GTA Vice City cheat code that turns the player into a Casanova. Tommy being followed by women all around would make for one heck of a session in the GTA Trilogy. As the cheat 'fannymagnet' is specifically made for female pedestrians, it will have no impact on male pedestrians. But Tommy should be just fine with every woman on the street tailing after him.

2) Flying cars

Cars were a big thing in GTA Vice City and they will probably just be as popular in the GTA Trilogy as they were in the games that were released about two decades ago. Players who think futuristic vehicles make for the most amusing assets in the game, Flying Cars is an exceptionally fun thing to do. The 'comeflywithme' cheat allows just that. Fans should definitely afford the cheat a shot in the GTA Trilogy.

1) Spawn a Rhino tank

A Rhino Tank (Image via GTA Vice City)

Few things are as satisfying in a crime-infested world as spawning a Rhino Tank and firing bullets at anyone the player feels like blowing into pieces. 'Panzer' is surely one of the coolest cheats for GTA Vice City that fans should try out in the GTA Trilogy.

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi