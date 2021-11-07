5 GTA Vice City cutscenes that will look better in the remastered Definitive Edition

Because of its low-textured visuals, the original GTA trilogy didn't seem very attractive during the mission cutscenes. Now that Rockstar is releasing the remastered versions of the three games, players are eager to relive these iconic scenes in higher-quality graphics.

This article features some of the most memorable cutscenes from GTA Vice City that players would like to rewatch (or relive) in the Definitive Edition.

GTA Definitive Edition: 5 GTA Vice City cutscenes that players are eager to replay

5) An Old Friend

Sonny Forelli's true face is revealed in this cutscene, demonstrating how despicable he truly is. It establishes him as a potential antagonist and sets the tone for the rest of GTA Vice City's plot.

4) Demolition Man

Demolition Man is inarguably one of the most-hated missions in GTA Vice City. As a result, when the mission is successfully completed, the cutscene that follows is a relief to watch.

On top of that, watching the building blow up in an epic explosion is extremely satisfying. This will undoubtedly look much better in the Definitive Edition.

3) Rub Out

This mission contains two memorable cutscenes, one at the beginning and one at the end. It begins with Tommy and Lance arming themselves and ends with both of them shooting Diaz.

The cutscene ends in a cinematic view where the camera pans to Diaz's point of view as he's getting shot.

2) In The Beginning...

The introduction to Vice City is a great one and looks dramatic because of its cinematic effects. It is not as long as the other cutscenes from the series, but it explains the plot in a much simpler way.

Some fans have already recreated the cutscene in better graphical quality before. With the Definitive Edition coming soon, GTA players are eager to watch an official recreation of the scene.

1) Keep Your Friends Close...

The best cutscene in GTA Vice City is definitely the final one. After an action-packed final showdown which is heavily based on Scarface, the game ends in a simple cutscene.

All of Tommy's competition lies dead, and he becomes the unrivaled king of Vice City, with Ken Rosenberg as his partner. Meanwhile, Tommy delivers the famous lines: "I think this could be the beginning of a beautiful business relationship..."

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

Edited by R. Elahi