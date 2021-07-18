5 hardest missions in GTA 5 story mode

GTA 5 is often considered the easiest game in the series, owing to its more simplified game mechanics and smoother progression.

Unlike the 3D Universe games, players of different skill levels can enjoy the game, which has led to its successful mass appeal. More experienced gamers can increase the challenge by aiming for gold medals, while casual players can skip difficult sections of a mission.

Nonetheless, there are a few missions in GTA 5 that live up to the series' reputation for having some of the most challenging assignments. This article will go through a few such tasks that require players to put in a lot of effort to complete.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

GTA 5: Fice challenging story mode missions

5) Flight School

The GTA games have a long history with aircrafts, and it isn't a particularly positive one. In some way or another, all the 3D Universe games had a frustrating mission involving planes, which reached its peak in GTA San Andreas.

GTA 5 enrolls players in a flight school in San Andreas once again, which involves equally irritating missions. While it is not challenging for all players, the plane controls take time to get used to, which increases the difficulty.

Completing this mission, however, is extremely rewarding since all future flight missions are made easier.

4) Bury the Hatchet

This is another mission that isn't frustrating to play but is a well-appreciated challenge.

However, it could get overwhelming for some players, as they are left with a measly pistol against countless enemies.

3) Coyote Cross Country Triathlon

On paper, the triathlons in GTA 5 seem like a novel idea. The ability to participate in physical endurance races in an open-world environment might appear alluring until players realize the mechanism behind it.

Not only are players required to engage in a button-mashing competition, but the glitchy AI can frustrate them by getting ahead regardless of player effort.

The final triathlon takes 30 minutes to complete, with few players left without any sensation in their fingers for a while.

2) Derailed

GTA fans who have played through GTA San Andreas are well aware of the infamous mission called the Wrong Side of the Tracks. This was the first real challenge in the game, and hearing Big Smoke’s chiding again and again was really annoying.

Rockstar decided to bring back those unpleasant memories in GTA 5 with Derailed, where the player has to land a perfect jump atop a train with a Sanchez. This isn’t a fun experience for anyone as, unlike the heist missions, there are no thrills involved.

1) The Big Score (Obvious)

The final heist mission in the game is also the toughest, especially if the guns-blazing approach is chosen. While it is not a frustrating mission, it is definitely a challenging one.

This heist literally involves fighting against the whole world to make a successful getaway. Players have to kill off scores of police, the NOOSE, and Merryweather security.

The length of the mission is also a factor to consider, as it would have been far more stressful if there were no checkpoints.

Edited by Ravi Iyer