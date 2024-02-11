5 most haunting deaths in the GTA series

The GTA franchise is a series of open-world games in which violence is commonplace, resulting in numerous deaths on-screen. However, some deaths might affect you more than others, especially after having spent more time with the characters and got to learn more about them. Besides, Rockstar Games is an expert storyteller and over the years, has mastered the art of creating believable, likable characters.

As such, most GTA players get emotionally attached to these beloved characters and their in-game deaths become deeply painful. Here's a list of the most tragic deaths in the series, including those of protagonists, side characters, and even antagonists.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 most tragic deaths in the GTA games

1) Michael De Santa

Michael's death isn't the canonical ending in GTA 5, but you can choose to kill him if you want to. This leads to one of the darkest endings in the game, and it seems the writers also try to guilt you if you choose to kill the character. Michael appears truly happy to learn that Tracey has been admitted to college, which is when the player, as Franklin, reveals their plan to betray him.

If the player has a change of heart at the last moment, while Michael is hanging off the ledge of a tower, and decides to pull him up instead, Michael will headbutt the player (as Franklin) and let go, as a final act of defiance. It's a tragic turn of events and one of the worst betrayals in the series.

2) Johnny Klebitz

Johnny Klebitz was a likable protagonist in GTA 4's expansion, The Lost and Damned, and his death came as a shock. It almost looked like Rockstar Games was insulting their own creation, giving Johnny an embarrassing appearance in Grand Theft Auto 5. They turned him into an addict with no self-respect, which is very unlike the character in GTA 4.

Many of Trevor's actions in the game, such as the infamous torture scene, appear to have been created solely for shock value, and Klebitz's humiliation and murder was the most gruesome and unnecessary. It was a terrible send off for a playable protagonist from a past game.

3) Victor Vance

Victor Vance's death didn't affect players at all when GTA Vice City came out, as it was just another character that they never got to know in the first place. However, when Vice City Stories made him the protagonist, everyone learned more about him. It turned out that he was the most noble main character in the franchise, and never wanted to be part of the criminal underworld.

He got dragged into this life due to a corrupt superior in the US Army, and because he was in desperate need of money to treat his younger brother's asthma.

4) Big Smoke

Big Smoke's betrayal was a turning point in GTA San Andreas and is often considered one of the biggest betrayals in a video game. He was someone CJ and Sweet could trust blindly, and his endearing and humorous nature also drew players to him.

In the end, the game gets truly emotional during Big Smoke's death when CJ asks why he betrayed them. He responds by saying that he got "caught up in the money, the power," but also reaffirms that he regrets nothing.

5) Roman Bellic

Roman's death is one of two different endings in GTA 4, and it's definitely the worse choice. Roman is the reason Niko comes to Liberty City, and he stays with Niko through thick and thin. He had his flaws, like being in debt due to his gambling habits, or not having the courage to stand up for himself. However, at the end of the day, he was a good man and hadn't killed or harmed people.

This is why his death appears so unfair; it's as if Roman is paying for Niko's crimes. Upon his passing, Niko is left feeling incredibly alone and guilty, which is inarguably the most disheartening way to end such a great game.

