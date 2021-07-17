5 most heart-wrenching deaths in the GTA franchise

Over the years within the GTA franchise, countless characters have come and gone. While most fade into a distant memory or are completely forgotten, the deaths of a few stay with players for a very long time.

Irrespective of their role in the series, their backstory and personality make them unforgettable to the GTA community at large. With that said, here are five of the most heart-wrenching deaths in the GTA franchise.

Top 5 most devastating losses in the GTA franchise

5) Johnny Klebitz

Of all the deaths in GTA V, this one feels downright terrible. Johnny Klebitz was killed simply for confronting Trevor. In retrospect, Johnny was never a saint, but compared to the other NPCs in the game, he didn't deserve to die - especially at the hands of Trevor.

4) Big Smoke

Although Big Smoke turned on everything and everyone, his death remains one of the most tragic to date. While no one can say that he didn't deserve it, having to take him out felt like losing a part of GTA San Andreas itself.

Unlike other characters in the game, Big Smoke is with CJ from the very start, helping him, molding him and teaching him to become the most respected groove street OG in the game.

3) Dwayne Forge

Having to assassinate Dwayne Forge was one of GTA IV's saddest moments. Just like Niko, Dwayne was an underdog and fought hard to get to the top. But due to bad blood, the inevitable happened.

Despite being his friend, Niko had to make the hard choice of pulling the trigger. In fact, it's evident that the entire mission is set up to guilt-trip players, as even Niko says that it's nothing personal, just moments before eliminating Dwayne.

2) Michael De Santa

Although killing Michael is optional, his death is a reminder of how volatile and unpredictable life can be. After being used as an extended arm by Michael, Franklin finally snaps and calls him out to a secluded location to meet.

Following the exchange of dialogue and a long chase, Franklin finally catches up to him. During these final moments, Michael opens up and tries to talk down Franklin, but it's too little too late. While his death is deserved to some extent, it is sad to see him go.

1) Roman Bellic

Despite being a spineless human being and lying to Niko about life in America, Roman Bellic was a good man. Depending on what players chose toward the end of GTA IV, one of two things happen during the wedding.

The assassin sent to kill Niko accidentally kills either Kate or Roman during the scuffle with him. While Kate's death was sad, watching Roman lying on the road lifeless was heart-wrenching. Irrespective of their past history, Roman did come through for Niko when he needed him.

