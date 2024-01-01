5 hidden details in GTA 4 you might have missed

GTA 4 is one of Rockstar Games' best creations. Not only does it stray from the path of silly storylines and get darker, but the protagonist, Niko Bellic, also comes off as a great character. The game is full of details and features that the studio never used again in any of their titles. Most fans find this strange because GTA 5 was an ambitious project.

While fans must have come across most of the intricate details of Grand Theft Auto 4, there are still a few that they might have missed. This is highly possible because some events and scenes only happen once players do certain actions.

Well, this article will delve into this topic and list features from the game that players might have missed.

Note: Some parts of the article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Five GTA 4 details that players might have missed during their gameplay

1) Nico reacts to rain

GTA 4 has a variety of weather, ranging from sunny to rainy. However, there is something that a lot of players might not have noticed. Once the rain starts falling, Nico will react to the event with various poses and animations.

If caught outside, he will feel the falling raindrops on him and move around a little bit with a different expression. While this is something small, it adds a lot to the game's immersion. This is also one reason why most fans consider GTA 4 the most realistic title in the series.

2) Players won't have to pay tolls if they drive a police car

When riding around Liberty City, players often come across the Toll Plaza, where they need to pay some amount of money to pass and go ahead. Well, what several players might not know is that they won't have to pay a single penny if they're driving in a cop car.

The person behind the toll will automatically raise the bar and let them pass, and Nico thanks them. This is a nice feature detailed in GTA 4 that allows the game's world to feel more realistic and immersive.

3) Niko will get kicked out of the club for photographing strippers

Similar to other Grand Theft Auto games, GTA 4 also has clubs where players can spend some time. While entering these places is not prohibited, clicking pictures of the strippers on stage is.

If players use Niko's phone and click a picture, the security will start fighting and kick the protagonist out. The bouncers are very ruthless in the club and will not tolerate this behavior. Fans are always taken aback by Rockstar's ability to incorporate these details in their games.

4) U. L. Paper calls Niko if he gets too many stars and loses them

The wanted system is an intricate part of all the GTA games, and Grand Theft Auto 4 is no different in this regard. However, the game's storyline is based around Niko trying to be a good person while, unfortunately, being involved with the mafia and other crime syndicates.

If players get too many wanted stars and kill the cops to lose them, U. L. Paper will call him and ask what he was doing when he told him to stay under the radar without attracting too much attention. This fine detail adds so much to the game, making it a fan favorite.

5) The radio gets static when Niko gets a call, and also delivers news about the game world's happenings

The radio is an underrated feature in GTA games. While most of them simply play music or state gibberish news, the ones in GTA 4 are quite advanced. Not only will the vehicle's radio get static for a second when you get a call, but it will also deliver news about the events happening in the game's world.

This is a great detail that players who keep their radios off would have missed. The news informs you of the events that keep happening around Liberty City that are connected to the plot or the missions that Niko has recently completed. This is once again a testament to the quality and details of the game.

