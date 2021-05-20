5 most hilarious cheat codes from GTA Vice City

GTA Vice City was known for its diverse assortment of cheat codes, which not only helped players get through different missions, but also allowed them to have one heck of a time when grinding missions.

Even though GTA Vice City was released almost two decades ago, it's still one of the most popular Rockstar games of all time. Players often find themselves jumping back into the virtual world and relishing the nostalgia the diverse characters, the mind-blowing storyline, and the action-packed missions, produced for fans.

That being said, playing GTA Vice City in 2021 can also be a little frustrating, given how much the franchise has progressed in terms of graphics and gameplay.

This article highlights the five most hilarious cheat codes that players can take advantage of when playing GTA Vice City.

Which are the funniest cheats in GTA Vice City?

#5 Play as Ken Rosenberg

"Do I look like I could intimidate a jury? I couldn't intimidate a child - and believe me, I've tried."

Ken Rosenberg is, without a doubt, one of the funniest characters featured in GTA City. So jittery, a spider could freak the poor dude out of his mind. And the fact that Ken doesn't feel the need to act all tough like his criminal buddy Vercetti, only makes him more special.

Playing as Ken may not make for a tale of bravery, but it will definitely make for a good laugh.

#4 Play as Sonny Forelli

Sonny Forelli might be the most despised character from GTA Vice City, but playing as him is nothing if not absolutely hilarious. While playing as Tommy Vercetti, players are subjected to a good deal of humiliation, but switching to the antagonist and kicking some idle butts can more than make up for that.

#3 Foggy Weather

Cheat codes not only allow players to get a leg up when dealing with an enemy, but they also make things incredibly fun and sometimes extremely chaotic in GTA Vice City.

Back when GTA Vice City was still the talk of the town, players loved to shake things up a little and mess up the weather of the city.

The foggy weather cheat code was exactly what it sounds like. Imagine having to traverse through the woods when one couldn't even see what was right in front of them.

#2 Pink Cars

Who said pink is cringy? GTA Vice City definitely doesn't seem to be under that impression, with all its high-end, notoriously expensive cars turning pink. Definitely a great cheat code for anyone who feels like adding a little life to the virtually dark world.

#1 Nobody likes Me:

Self-hate may not go a long way in real life but it certainly has a place in GTA Vice City. This fun cheat code will prompt all the present characters in the game to attack the player.

While it may not be sustainable in the long run, being attacked by friends and foes alike, and that too for absolutely no reason, is definitely a great way to kill time in GTA Vice City.