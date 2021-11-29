5 most hilarious GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition character models

The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition was released with a ton of bugs across all titles that left players in splits. While most players were disappointed by the state of the game at launch, many took the opportunity to mock Rockstar Games' so called "enhancements" including the terrible character models.

Here's a collection of some of the most hilariously butchered character models in GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition.

5 funniest character models in GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

5) Grove Street Family members in GTA San Andreas Definitive

A Grove Street member in GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition (Image via Sportskeeda)

One Grove Street member's disproportionate character model during a few cut-scenes has led to many players dropping their controllers due to laughter. When the member appears in his glitchy form in the GTA Trilogy, he has a weird body which looks like he does not have shoulders.

4) Asuka Kasen in GTA 3 Definitive Edition

Asuka Kasen in GTA 3 DE (Image via @BikerBandicoot, Twitter) Asuka Kasen

Asuka Kasen is the co-leader of the Yakuza clan. Asuka is the tritagonist in GTA 3 Definitive Edition. In the remaster, her character model looks fine until the player focuses on the eyes to see that she is cross-eyed, which isn't the case in the original. This has made for some funny reactions from players who have played the remaster and there are many funny videos of players reacting to her online.

3) Ryder in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

Does Ryder have the arms of a skinwalker? (Image via @indeimaus, Twitter)

Ryder is one of the fan favorite characters in GTA San Andreas. In the Definitive Edition of the games, he looks fine until players encounter a glitch that happens while doing some missions. The glitch makes Ryder look disfigured, especially while riding a bicycle as shown in the image above.

2) Love Fist members in GTA Vice City DE

Their faces are barely recognizable now (Images via @DeekeTweak, Twitter)

The members of the GTA Vice City band Love fist always looked a little odd. That being said their faces have taken a scary turn where they look like Mr. Potato head. Their distinctive features are no longer visible which makes them look extremely funny. In the above pictures, Dick and Jezz Torrent look extremely different in GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition's rendition of GTA Vice City.

1) Denise in GTA San Andreas DE

Denice in GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition (Image via Rockstar Games)

Denise is probably one of the funniest character models in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. She is Carl's girlfriend in the game and in the remaster, she has lost definition to her face. Many players say that her face looks a little like baby Yoda from the star wars series. Denise makes the funniest character model in the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition as her face loses all semblance of detail and her iconic bandana.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of its writer.

Edited by Danyal Arabi