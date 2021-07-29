5 iconic GTA San Andreas locations that play a crucial role in the storyline

San Andreas is one of the most beloved settings of Grand Theft Auto, being available for players to explore in GTA San Andreas and GTA 5.

It has certainly evolved over the years, and there is no way GTA 5 is the last time San Andreas makes an appearance in the series. The state has given so many memories to players.

San Andreas is the home state to cities such as Los Santos, San Fierro, and Las Venturas. It has been the scene for some iconic storyline moments in the GTA franchise.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Iconic GTA San Andreas locations vital to the storyline

#5 - Doherty

Image via Rockstar Games

Doherty is a district of San Fierro in GTA San Andreas. This is Carl Johnson's first stop when making it to San Fierro. There are plenty of missions that take place in the Doherty district. Carl owns a garage there, massacres construction workers, and even blows up a building. The chop shop is a huge turning point for him.

#4 - Glen Park

Image via Rockstar Games

Carl Johnson finds himself in the Glen Park area quite often in GTA San Andreas. Originally controlled by the Kilo Tray Ballas, the Grove Street Families gang takes the territory. It falls back into the hands of the Ballas, then back to GSF. The trading of power is an important part of CJ's coming up in the game.

#3 - Unity Station

Image via Rockstar Games

Unity Station is a place that has given GTA San Andreas players nightmares for years. This is where the Wrong Side of the Tracks mission begins. CJ has to chase a train with Big Smoke. He also has several meetups here, including ones with Cesar Vialpando and his gang.

#2 - Los Santos Police Headquarters

Image via Rockstar Games

LSPD is a familiar location to anyone who played GTA San Andreas. This is where players first meet OG Loc as CJ drives to pick him up from jail. He has to pick up his brother Sweet here later in the story as well. Picking up OG Loc is a huge stepping stone for the story, and driving to get Sweet could be considered the beginning of the end.

#1 - Grove Street

Image via Rockstar Games

There was never going to be another location listed at number one. Grove Street may be the most iconic location in all of GTA, not just in GTA San Andreas. The cul-de-sac is where it all begins and ends. It is the home of CJ and Sweet. The Grove Street Families game took off here and never looked back. Grove Street is where it's at.

