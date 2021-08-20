5 most iconic GTA Vice City characters

GTA Vice City was released in 2002, and has managed to remain a fan favorite till date. Despite the game being set to get a remastered version soon and be brought into modern times in terms of graphics, and perhaps even mecahnics, the characters from the game have been perfect from the get go.

Now, although not all characters are dearly remembered from the game due to various reasons, a few of them stand out, and have earned their place as iconic and unforgettable.

Five of the most iconic GTA Vice City characters that have stood the test of time

5) Tommy Vercetti

It goes without saying that Tommy Vercetti being the protagonist of the game is well known, owing to which players need no introduction to the character, as he has stood the test of time.

Although Tommy was not the best protagonist in the GTA franchise, he was one of the first characters to be really idolized and immortalized within the game. Additionally, his storyline and personality really stood out which made and kept him popualr till this day.

4) Ken Rosenberg

Unknown to most players and fans, Ken Rosenberg is the secondary protagonist of GTA Vice City. It was him who set up the deal between the Forelli Family and the Vance Crime Family, which got the entire storyline rolling for the game.

While not as popular as Tommy, Ken is one of those iconic characters in-game that has managed to not just stay relevant, but even be featured in GTA San Andreas, as well as GTA Vice City Stories.

Hey! I made another one "Do it for him" meme! And this time I used another one character who I cherish for some reason. Ken Rosenberg from GTA #ViceCity and GTA #SanAndreas 😁 pic.twitter.com/xnQoR23yXW — 🥩🍽 (@Sandro1Fangirl) April 29, 2020

3) Lance Vance

GTA Vice City players are all too familiar with the name Lance Vance. After losing his Brother Victor during the drug deal gone wrong, he vowed to find out who betrayed them and take his revenge.

What makes Lance so iconic is his slick and smooth personality, and his illustrious white suit that never seems to fade. Sadly though, towards the end of the game, even he betrays Tommy for fame and fortune.

2) Juan Cortez

Players may not remember his name, but his face, larger than life personality, and expensive yacht are unforgettable, and truly make Juan Cortez an iconic character in GTA Vice City.

Right from the moment that players are introduced to him, his personality brightens up the gloomy storyline thus far, as he vows to help Tommy get information about who ambushed them during the deal.

1) Ricardo Diaz

Although Sonny Forelli is the main antagonist in GTA Vice City, most fans will vouch that Ricardo Diaz was the much better villain in-game. He not only recruited Tommy to do his dirty work, but even betrayed him at the start of the game by hiring thugs to ambush the drug deal.

Now, despite his brutish personality and hot headedness, Ricardo is undoubtedly one of the most iconic characters from the game. It goes without saying that fans are patiently waiting for the remastered edition to drop, to get to take him out once again.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod