Can the GTA Remastered Trilogy overshadow their original counterparts?

GTA Remastered Trilogy is rumored to be out in November, according to sources from Kotaku. Rockstar is allegedly working on remastered versions of GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas.

This news has made the community restless for the release of the new remasters. The classic GTA games from the PS2 era have always been crowd favorites. The release of the remastered versions of arguably the best GTA games ever made, is something players can't wait for.

The games that were made in 2001 till 2004 are now outdated in terms of graphics, but their storyline and gameplay still hold relevance today.

GTA San Andreas and Vice City have some of the best stories in gaming history and for players to be able to play them in HD will be a treat for the community.

Will the GTA Remastered Trilogy overshadow their original counterparts?

The original GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas have become classics and will always be favored by the community. The games are ahead of their time and they won the hearts of endless gamers when they were released around two decades ago.

Players still like to enjoy these classics once in a while for their brilliant storyline and intense characters. A strong nostalgia factor plays a role as to why these games are so sought out for, even today.

The 3D GTA Trilogy was a huge hit back in the day and the GTA Remastered Trilogy is expected to be the same.

The older games were launched at a time when the hardware of the systems wasn't good enough to support better graphics, and the community loves the games for what they are.

With the newer generation of gamers being so used to good graphics, most of the young gamers have avoided playing these games as polygonal graphics put them off.

Rockstar games worked on making the GTA Remastered Trilogy so the younger players can play through these games and experience the amazing story and gameplay.

The GTA Remastered Trilogy is also made so players can relive their experience of GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas again, only this time with better graphics and visuals.

For a community that is still connected to older games released by Rockstar, the GTA Remastered Trilogy is a treat. Although these games won't overshadow the original counter parts, they have the potential to be the more polished and enjoyable versions of the classic series.

Disclaimer: The article reflects the writer's views.

Edited by R. Elahi