Top 5 most good-looking cars in GTA San Andreas

GTA San Andreas is a classic, and even today, players can't get over the game. GTA San Andreas has arguably the best storyline in the GTA series.

The game is based in Los Santos, and Carl Johnson's story is still treasured by many. GTA San Andreas was ahead of its time in terms of a solid storyline.

The game also features 212 vehicles for players to travel around in. Rockstar games added many land and ariel vehicles to the game, and players also had the opportunity to ride a bicycle in a GTA title for the first time.

With a large assortment of vehicles, cars will always be a staple of what the brand stands for, and GTA San Andreas has a variety of sweet rides for the players to choose from.

Top 5 best looking cars in GTA San Andreas

1) ZR-350

The ZR-350 is a two door sports car found in GTA San Andreas. It is based on the 1992-2002 Mazsa RX-7. It is highly customizable, and the car looks amazing even in its stock form. The car goes up to a top speed of 125 mph with ease, but players might find it difficult to handle.

2) Banshee

The Banshee is a coupe car based on the first generation Dodge Viper RT/10. The car usually has an iconic stripe down the middle of its body. Banshee is one of the fastest accelerating cars in the game but has a top speed of 125 mph. The car has always been a crowd favorite and it has been a part of the GTA Series since Vice City.

3) Bullet

The Bullet is one of the most beautiful cars in the game, based on the 2004 Ford GT. Although the car was released the same year as the game, GTA San Andreas is based in 1992, which makes players believe that it was based more on the Ford GT40 roadster which was manufactured from 1964 to 1969.

4) Turismo

The Turismo is one of the most badass looking cars in the game. It is based on the Ferrari F40 and is one of the fastest in the game. Players have calculated its top speed to be 143 mph. This car has a V6 engine and is an all wheel drive.

5) Infernus

The Infernus is the fastest car in the game, and players often need to search for the car, as it is difficult to find. The car is often found in posh areas of Las Venturas. The car has a top speed of 150 mph and a V8 engine. It is based on the legendary Honda NSX.

Edited by Gautham Balaji