5 iconic locations that players are eager to visit in GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition

One of the best aspects of GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition is that it will give a graphical touch-up to several iconic locations.

GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas have numerous locations that hold a special place in gamers' hearts. Some are relevant to the storyline, while others are minor yet hold some meaning. This article will cover locations from the former, as they're arguably more iconic and noteworthy to discuss.

A few of these locations have appeared briefly in what Rockstar Games has revealed thus far.

It's going to be a fun day for players when they can relive some of their memories with what GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition can offer.

Five nostalgic locations that players might love to visit in GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition

5) Cochrane Dam

The Cochrane Dam, as it appears in GTA 3 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The final location in GTA 3's storyline would be terrific to revisit in GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition. The game came out nearly 20 years ago, so anyone who bothered to return to this location for the mission might remember the nostalgia of beating it for the first time.

It would be the end of one journey, but players could now play two other games in GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition.

4) Ocean Drive

How it looks in GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition (Image via Rockstar Games)

Ocean View Hotel is on a street known as Ocean Drive in GTA Vice City. It's a colorful street, as the neon lights and vibrant color scheme make it one of the most visually appealing locations in the game.

Going back to it in a graphically superior game like GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition will bring back some nostalgia for GTA Vice City fans. Fortunately, there are screenshots that confirm the graphical upgrade in the location.

3) Malibu Club

Both the exterior and interior will look great in GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Malibu Club turns up the dial on the neon lights and vibrant colors that define GTA Vice City's art direction. It's colorful and serves as a destination for various missions throughout the game.

It would be interesting if Tommy Vercetti could dance, but seeing the pedestrians still doing it would also be memorable. It was one of the first interiors that a player could visit in the GTA series. Seeing it nearly 20 years later in GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition would be a pleasant trip down memory lane.

2) Area 69

Area 69's original appearance in GTA San Andreas (Image via Rockstar Games)

Restricted areas always feel forbidden to explore. After all, that's part of the charm of visiting them. Area 69 plays a small role in the GTA San Andreas storyline. Ergo, it would be fascinating to revisit it in GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition with its improved lighting and better textures.

It's an excellent location to boost one's Wanted Level to an absurd degree, and seeing some old military vehicles there would feel great. It's close to Verdant Meadows Airfield, so one can steal a Rhino or Hydra and bring it back there, just like old times.

1) Johnson House

The interior could use some lighting adjustments in GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition (Image via Rockstar Games)

CJ's first safehouse in GTA San Andreas is undeniably his most iconic. It's on Grove Street, a location that many players still fondly remember for over a decade. Hence, some will inevitably love to visit it in GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition.

What would be interesting is if the Hidden Interiors Universe would still exist. GTA 5 had players visit buildings with no loading screen or anything to disrupt gameplay. By comparison, the original games necessitated the Hidden Interiors Universe due to technical limitations.

The Johnson House is both storyline-important and incredibly useful in-game. It's a location that many players will revisit in GTA The Trilogy Definitive Edition for one reason or another.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like Grove Street as a location? Yes No 1 votes so far