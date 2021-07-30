5 iconic moments where Trevor Philips kills somebody in GTA 5

Trevor Philips is often remembered as one of the most ruthless killers in the GTA series thanks to his notable kills in GTA 5.

He's easily the most psychotic protagonist in GTA 5 (and one could argue for the series as a whole). Hence, it's no surprise that he's killed several characters in a noteworthy manner. He's an entertaining character in his own right, and part of that stems from these iconic kills.

This list will only include mandatory kills in GTA 5's story. This list can include Steve Haines, as The Third Way is the canon ending to GTA 5. Other than that, it's all fair game.

Five memorable moments where Trevor Philips kills somebody in GTA 5

#5 - Killing the O'Neil family in Crystal Maze

Crystal Maze is a mission where Trevor Philips kills a lot of named characters, and he does so in spectacular fashion. He wipes the floor with the O'Neil family by himself and then proceeds to burn down their meth lab.

The O'Neil family weren't interesting characters, but the ending is pretty fun to see. It spoofs on the usual "hero walks away from an explosion" trope, but Trevor is far enough away to not be too overly dramatic.

#4 - Leon

Leon is the forgettable manager of the Vanilla Unicorn in GTA 5 that Trevor kills during the mission, Hang Ten. However, what makes it memorable is that Trevor may or may not have killed Floyd and Debra beforehand.

He's bloodied up and is looking for a new place to stay at. Trevor doesn't want Wade to see what happened upstairs, so he decides to crash at the Vanilla Unicorn. From there, he kills Leon and takes over the establishment as his own.

Leon's corpse is unceremoniously seen in the fridge in the following mission.

#3 - Steve Haines

Steve Haines wants Franklin to kill Trevor Philips, but the canon ending is that Trevor Philips kills Steve Haines. It's a simple kill in GTA 5, but it's a memorable one nonetheless.

In The Third Way, Steve Haines is on a Ferris wheel filming something that wouldn't be complete due to Trevor's interference. Trevor Philips kills Steve from a distance and easily gets away from law enforcement.

#2 - Devin Weston

Technically speaking, Trevor doesn't kill Devin by himself, as he eliminates Devin alongside Michael and Franklin. Still, it counts as somebody he killed in GTA 5. Considering that Devin was the main antagonist of the game, this kill is a significant one as far as storyline implications go in GTA 5.

Trevor isn't a guy that should be treated lightly, or double-crossed for that matter. Devin learned that the hard way when he died in a rather unusual matter for a main antagonist in the GTA series.

#1 - Johnny Klebitz

In what could only be described as one of the more divisive moments in the game, Trevor Philips kills Johnny Klebitz as soon as the two characters are re-introduced. This wouldn't mean much to gamers who only played GTA 5, but it was brutal for those who loved GTA 4's The Lost and Damned.

It's a memorable scene, as it shows how easily provoked Trevor Philips can be. He just brutalizes poor Johnny, which then sparks Trevor to kill the rest of the Lost MC in GTA 5.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod