5 protagonists who killed the highest number of targets in missions within the GTA series

Niko Bellic has to kill the most targets in the GTA series by a noticeable margin (Image via Rockstar Games)
alan.sahbegovic
ANALYST
Modified Jul 22, 2021, 11:07 PM ET

12 mins ago

Listicles

Some GTA protagonists have killed an astonishingly high number of primary targets throughout their story arcs.

Most Grand Theft Auto protagonists kill dozens, if not hundreds, of random goons and pedestrians in a normal playthrough. However, this article will focus solely on the number of canon characters that these protagonists have to kill (aka these people are targets in the missions they appear in).

Note: This only includes canon and non-optional kills. Something like Franklin killing Trevor is not canon. Likewise, optional kills like Darko in GTA 4 won't be included when factoring in how many targets the protagonist has killed. This list will consist of side missions as a criterion.

The characters don't have to be named, but they have to be a primary target that only the player kills in missions (aka their ally shouldn't kill them).

Top five protagonists in the GTA series based on how many canon targets they've killed in missions

5) Trevor Philips from GTA 5 (17)

Trevor Philips is an obvious suspect for this kind of list (Image via Rockstar Games)
Trevor Philips is the first thought players have when it comes to ruthless protagonists. Sure enough, he kills 17 targets throughout missions in GTA 5.

Trevor Philips kills the following characters:

  1. Johnny Klebitz
  2. Terry Thorpe (Confirmed by GTA Online)
  3. Ortega
  4. Ernie O'Neil
  5. Earl O'Neil
  6. Dale O'Neil
  7. Doyle O'Neil
  8. Ned O'Neil
  9. Don O'Neil
  10. Daryl O'Neil
  11. Dan O'Neil
  12. Javier Madrazo
  13. Leon
  14. Steve Haines
  15. Devin Weston

Characters killed in Strangers and Freaks:

  1. Joe
  2. Josef

4) Carl Johnson from GTA San Andreas (18)

CJ has killed a surprisingly high amount of targets (Image via GTA Wiki)
CJ might seem kind when comparing him to other GTA protagonists, but he still has a mean kill streak in GTA San Andreas.

Carl Johnson kills the following characters:

  1. Alan Crawford
  2. Andre
  3. Little Weasel
  4. Kane
  5. The Informant
  6. Construction Foreman
  7. The Reporter
  8. The Journalist
  9. Jizzy B.
  10. T-Bone Mendez
  11. Ryder
  12. The Snakehead
  13. Benny
  14. The Dossier Carrier
  15. Eddie Pulaski
  16. Marco Forelli
  17. Big Poppa
  18. Big Smoke

3) Tommy Vercetti from GTA Vice City (19)

Tommy Vercetti is a cold-hearted killer (Image via Rockstar Games)
Tommy Vercetti killed 11 people when he was known as the Harwood Butcher, but he's killed a surprisingly high amount in GTA Vice City.

Tommy Vercetti kills the following characters:

  1. Leo Teal
  2. Unnamed Property Developer
  3. Gonzalez
  4. Pierre La Ponce
  5. Carl Pearson
  6. Mrs. Dawson
  7. Mike Griffin
  8. Dick Tanner
  9. Franco Carter
  10. Marcus Hammond
  11. Nick Kong
  12. Charlie Dilson
  13. Sharks' Leader
  14. Haitian Warlord
  15. Ricardo Diaz
  16. Pedro Garcia
  17. Candy's Agent
  18. Lance Vance
  19. Sonny Forelli

2) Claude Speed from GTA 2 (35)

Claude Speed has killed a lot of characters in GTA 2 (Image via GTA Wiki)
Claude Speed may or may not be Claude from GTA 3, but he unquestionably has a significant kill count. Not many people have played GTA 2 compared to the later games in the series, so it's easy to overlook his questionable behavior.

Claude Speed kills the following characters:

  1. Shady
  2. Doctor Cubana
  3. Yutes Boss
  4. Yakuza Member #1
  5. Yakuza Member #2
  6. Yakuza Member #3
  7. Zabaistu Member #1
  8. Zabaistu Member #2
  9. Zabaistu Member #3
  10. Yakuza Traitor
  11. Johnny Zoo
  12. Elmo
  13. Trey Welsh
  14. Chief of the Anywhere City Police Department
  15. Alma Mater Prison Guard #1
  16. Alma Mater Prison Guard #2
  17. Alma Mater Prison Guard #3
  18. Alma Mater Prison Guard #4
  19. Alma Mater Prison Guard #5
  20. Alma Mater Prison Guard #6
  21. Alma Mater Prison Guard #7
  22. Flambo Cortez
  23. SRS Scientist #1
  24. SRS Scientist #2
  25. SRS Scientist #3
  26. Dr. LaBrat
  27. Billy Bob Bean
  28. Red Valdez
  29. Nova Bright
  30. Agent Alpha
  31. Agent Kappa
  32. Agent Epsilon
  33. Jerkov
  34. Sunbeam
  35. Uno Carb

1) Niko Bellic from GTA 4 (47)

Niko Bellic has killed the most targets (Image via Rockstar Games)
As far as the main protagonists go, nobody has killed more named characters than Niko Bellic. Other characters can go on rampages or optional murder sprees, but Niko has to kill at least 40 named characters in GTA 4.

Niko Bellic has killed the following characters:

  1. Bledar Morina
  2. Kalem Vulaj
  3. Dardan Petrela
  4. Vladimir Glebov
  5. Lenny Petrovic
  6. Jason Michaels
  7. Mikhail Faustin
  8. Lyle Rivas
  9. Tom Rivas
  10. Charlie
  11. Tom Goldberg
  12. Marlon Bridges
  13. Jayvon Simson
  14. Jose Trunchez
  15. Jesus Trunchez
  16. Javier Trunchez
  17. Roman's Kidnapper
  18. Oleg Minkov
  19. Adam Dimayev
  20. Eduard Borodin
  21. Teddy Benavidez
  22. Joseph DiLeo
  23. John Barbosa
  24. Luca Silvestri
  25. Jim Fitzgerald
  26. Isaac Roth
  27. The Hater
  28. Anthony Spoleto
  29. Frank Garone
  30. Bucky Silgo
  31. Mitch
  32. Aiden O'Malley
  33. Charles Matteo
  34. Kim Young-Guk
  35. Anthony Corrado
  36. Rat Boccino
  37. Dimitri Rascalov

Niko also has to kill one of the following characters:

  1. Playboy X or Dwayne Forge
  2. Francis McReary or Derrick McReary
  3. Wedding Assassin or Jimmy Pegorino

The protagonist also eliminates the following characters in Random Events:

  1. Eddie Low
  2. Clarence Little
  3. Sal
  4. Tony
  5. Mark
  6. Anthony
  7. Benny

There are also over a dozen Most Wanted Murders if GTA players wish to consider that as some mission targets.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
