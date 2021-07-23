5 protagonists who killed the highest number of targets in missions within the GTA series

Some GTA protagonists have killed an astonishingly high number of primary targets throughout their story arcs.

Most Grand Theft Auto protagonists kill dozens, if not hundreds, of random goons and pedestrians in a normal playthrough. However, this article will focus solely on the number of canon characters that these protagonists have to kill (aka these people are targets in the missions they appear in).

Note: This only includes canon and non-optional kills. Something like Franklin killing Trevor is not canon. Likewise, optional kills like Darko in GTA 4 won't be included when factoring in how many targets the protagonist has killed. This list will consist of side missions as a criterion.

The characters don't have to be named, but they have to be a primary target that only the player kills in missions (aka their ally shouldn't kill them).

Top five protagonists in the GTA series based on how many canon targets they've killed in missions

5) Trevor Philips from GTA 5 (17)

Trevor Philips is an obvious suspect for this kind of list (Image via Rockstar Games)

Trevor Philips is the first thought players have when it comes to ruthless protagonists. Sure enough, he kills 17 targets throughout missions in GTA 5.

Trevor Philips kills the following characters:

Johnny Klebitz Terry Thorpe (Confirmed by GTA Online) Ortega Ernie O'Neil Earl O'Neil Dale O'Neil Doyle O'Neil Ned O'Neil Don O'Neil Daryl O'Neil Dan O'Neil Javier Madrazo Leon Steve Haines Devin Weston

Characters killed in Strangers and Freaks:

Joe Josef

4) Carl Johnson from GTA San Andreas (18)

CJ has killed a surprisingly high amount of targets (Image via GTA Wiki)

CJ might seem kind when comparing him to other GTA protagonists, but he still has a mean kill streak in GTA San Andreas.

Carl Johnson kills the following characters:

Alan Crawford Andre Little Weasel Kane The Informant Construction Foreman The Reporter The Journalist Jizzy B. T-Bone Mendez Ryder The Snakehead Benny The Dossier Carrier Eddie Pulaski Marco Forelli Big Poppa Big Smoke

3) Tommy Vercetti from GTA Vice City (19)

Tommy Vercetti is a cold-hearted killer (Image via Rockstar Games)

Tommy Vercetti killed 11 people when he was known as the Harwood Butcher, but he's killed a surprisingly high amount in GTA Vice City.

Tommy Vercetti kills the following characters:

Leo Teal Unnamed Property Developer Gonzalez Pierre La Ponce Carl Pearson Mrs. Dawson Mike Griffin Dick Tanner Franco Carter Marcus Hammond Nick Kong Charlie Dilson Sharks' Leader Haitian Warlord Ricardo Diaz Pedro Garcia Candy's Agent Lance Vance Sonny Forelli

2) Claude Speed from GTA 2 (35)

Claude Speed has killed a lot of characters in GTA 2 (Image via GTA Wiki)

Claude Speed may or may not be Claude from GTA 3, but he unquestionably has a significant kill count. Not many people have played GTA 2 compared to the later games in the series, so it's easy to overlook his questionable behavior.

Claude Speed kills the following characters:

Shady Doctor Cubana Yutes Boss Yakuza Member #1 Yakuza Member #2 Yakuza Member #3 Zabaistu Member #1 Zabaistu Member #2 Zabaistu Member #3 Yakuza Traitor Johnny Zoo Elmo Trey Welsh Chief of the Anywhere City Police Department Alma Mater Prison Guard #1 Alma Mater Prison Guard #2 Alma Mater Prison Guard #3 Alma Mater Prison Guard #4 Alma Mater Prison Guard #5 Alma Mater Prison Guard #6 Alma Mater Prison Guard #7 Flambo Cortez SRS Scientist #1 SRS Scientist #2 SRS Scientist #3 Dr. LaBrat Billy Bob Bean Red Valdez Nova Bright Agent Alpha Agent Kappa Agent Epsilon Jerkov Sunbeam Uno Carb

1) Niko Bellic from GTA 4 (47)

Niko Bellic has killed the most targets (Image via Rockstar Games)

As far as the main protagonists go, nobody has killed more named characters than Niko Bellic. Other characters can go on rampages or optional murder sprees, but Niko has to kill at least 40 named characters in GTA 4.

Niko Bellic has killed the following characters:

Bledar Morina Kalem Vulaj Dardan Petrela Vladimir Glebov Lenny Petrovic Jason Michaels Mikhail Faustin Lyle Rivas Tom Rivas Charlie Tom Goldberg Marlon Bridges Jayvon Simson Jose Trunchez Jesus Trunchez Javier Trunchez Roman's Kidnapper Oleg Minkov Adam Dimayev Eduard Borodin Teddy Benavidez Joseph DiLeo John Barbosa Luca Silvestri Jim Fitzgerald Isaac Roth The Hater Anthony Spoleto Frank Garone Bucky Silgo Mitch Aiden O'Malley Charles Matteo Kim Young-Guk Anthony Corrado Rat Boccino Dimitri Rascalov

Niko also has to kill one of the following characters:

Playboy X or Dwayne Forge Francis McReary or Derrick McReary Wedding Assassin or Jimmy Pegorino

The protagonist also eliminates the following characters in Random Events:

Eddie Low Clarence Little Sal Tony Mark Anthony Benny

There are also over a dozen Most Wanted Murders if GTA players wish to consider that as some mission targets.

