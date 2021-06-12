Top 5 execution kills in GTA 4

Thanks to the Execution feature in GTA 4, players can deliver a devastating blow to their enemies via cinematic form (should they choose to do so).

While previous games in the GTA series involved major antagonists dying in cut-scenes, GTA 4 allows players to perform this action optionally. Executions require them to get their target in a specific position, from which the reticule of their pistol will turn red. Once they fire a shot, their death plays out like a movie.

Some of these GTA sequences can be fun to watch, as Niko Bellic doesn't hold anything back. It's not a necessary act, but it makes the catch all the more rewarding after a long chase.

At the very least, these targets get a chance to say their last words. Some face inevitable death with dignity, others not so much.

Top five kills in GTA 4

5) Dardan Petrela

A low-ranking Albanian gangster, Dardan makes the fatal mistake of messing with Niko Bellic not once but twice. He tries to collect money from gambling addict Roman Bellic before Niko breaks Dardan's arm in self-defense.

Instead of learning a life-saving lesson, Dardan tries to harass the Bellic cousins one more time.

It proves his downfall, as Niko chases him to an abandoned warehouse on the upper floors. Once the player disarms Dardan from his knife, he becomes a susceptible target for the first execution in GTA 4.

Dardan finds out it's a long way down as Niko pushes him out the window and into the Humboldt River.

4) Vladimir Glebov

Pride goes before a fall, which Vlad learns the hard way when he crosses paths with Niko. A dirty old man who constantly insults everyone in his presence, Vlad makes Niko's decision to kill him that much easier.

No one sheds any tears during his eventual passing, especially not the GTA player.

After Niko confronts Vlad about sleeping with Roman's fiancee, the Russian mobster tries to make a run for it. Once he crashes his car, he fails his escape attempt as Niko holds him at gunpoint.

Knowing his time is up, the increasingly desperate Vlad warns Niko of the ramifications of his death.

Once the GTA player pulls the trigger, a bullet goes through Vlad's brain, spraying red mist from the back of his head. The starter boss of GTA 4 is finally dealt with, and the tutorial session is over. Niko is about to swim with bigger fish in the pond.

3) Mikhail Faustin

Unlike other executions of primary GTA antagonists, the death of Mikhail Faustin has tragic undertones. Once a reasonable man, a severe drug addiction has left him mentally unstable and prone to fits of anger.

Mikhail kills the wrong man, forcing his "friend" Dimitri Rascalov to order his death.

Niko clears out all the enemies in Perestroika before he confronts Mikhail on the rooftop. The latter berates Niko for his decision, suggesting Dimitri will also turn on him. Niko doesn't listen as he kneecaps Mikhail and shoots him through the chest. The club owner then stumbles off the roof and onto the sidewalk.

Mikhail is proven right about Dimitri, as Niko is later sent to a death trap by him. Nonetheless, the Russian mobster was too dangerous to keep alive. His unpredictability was a significant liability to any organization.

2) Dimitri Rascalov

Dimitri Rascalov is a cold-blooded snake who makes Niko's life a living hell. Not only does he almost get the protagonist killed after performing a hit on him, but Dimitri also kidnaps Roman to set up another death trap. Niko survived both instances, vowing to seek revenge against his mortal enemy.

He finally gets the chance at the end of GTA 4. If the player chooses to take revenge against Dimitri, they will corner him in the disgusting bowels of the cargo ship Platypus.

Dimitri begs for mercy but to no avail. Niko blows out both his knees before finishing him with a headshot.

1) Darko Brevic

This is arguably the most personable execution in the entire GTA series, let alone the game. Niko Bellic had one mission in mind when he set foot in Liberty City: finding out who betrayed his military squad that left most members dead. The only survivors were Niko, Darko, and Florian.

Through the process of elimination, Darko becomes the main suspect after Florian proves he's a changed man. The United Liberty Paper Contract repays a favor to Niko and delivers the drug-addicted war criminal to him. Darko reveals he did it for a mere thousand dollars to supply his dangerous habits.

Their final confrontation is an existential crisis for Niko, as he realizes he's barely any different. Should the player choose to execute Darko, Niko will put 12 bullets into his body, one for each fallen comrade.

It's one of the most emotionally powerful scenes in GTA history.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

