5 iconic Ryder moments in GTA San Andreas

Ryder is one of the most entertaining characters in GTA San Andreas, with many iconic moments to his name.

The vast majority of his screen time takes place at the start of the game. He appears once in the countryside and once more in San Fierro but has a largely limited role in those appearances. Still, his Los Santos moments are iconic in their own right and carry him as a memorable character.

Unsurprisingly, it's his interactions with CJ that many GTA San Andreas players fondly remember. The two characters have good chemistry, which makes Ryder's betrayal all the more shocking. Ryder isn't the smartest guy in the room, but he's an entertaining character through and through.

Memorable Ryder moments in GTA San Andreas

#5 - Criticizing OG Loc's skills

It's no secret that OG Loc is a terrible rapper. Ryder doesn't beat around the bush when he tells CJ, "Damn man, his lyrics is horrible!" He makes it evidently clear to CJ beforehand that they should leave the party because of its "wack music."

Afterward, Ryder and CJ meet up with Sweet before Ryder gets jealous of CJ's recent accomplishments. It eventually ends with a random GSF member letting everybody know that the Ballas are about to turn up.

#4 - Childish bickering with CJ during Home Invasion

CJ and Ryder frequently bicker in GTA San Andreas. It often includes Ryder calling CJ a "busta" and him being envious of whatever CJ is doing. Predictably enough, the two characters have another childish argument that includes Ryder saying:

"What? I'll give up the water if you give up being a busta."

It's funny, but it's ultimately juvenile. Their arguments in Home Invasion are arguably the funniest in GTA San Andreas.

#3 - The Green Sabre

It's a shocking scene for many first-time GTA San Andreas players. Both Big Smoke and Ryder betrayed Grove Street, with all of the attention on the former person. Still, Ryder is a villain who eventually gets his just desserts.

From that point on, he's no longer an ally to the Grove Street Families. It's the beginning of the end of his story, as he only shows up two more times before he's killed off for good in GTA San Andreas.

#2 - Recalling a story about why he didn't finish high school

In a good act of camaraderie with CJ, Ryder recollects why he wasn't able to finish high school. It starts with CJ assuming it was because Ryder was dealing drugs at the time before he remembers another reason.

"(laughs) Because you went and put hands on that teacher for wearing Ballas colors!"

Ryder dismisses it, as he states he was "too intelligent" for school. It's an amusing scene that showcases how close the two were back in the day, especially since it doesn't often happen in GTA San Andreas.

#1 - An embarrassing robbery at Well Stacked Pizza

This plan was probably one of Ryder's dumbest acts. It even ends up being ultimately pointless for CJ and the GSF in GTA San Andreas. Still, it's an amusing scene where the cashier references Menace II Society as he states, "I feel sorry for your dad."

Ryder does everything wrong in this robbery. He doesn't let CJ know what the plan is and manages to get distracted by CJ later on. Thus, he allows the cashier to take out a shotgun and shoot at them.

It's a hilariously botched execution of a robbery within the GTA series. It also perfectly exemplifies how dumb Ryder can be at times in GTA San Andreas.

