GTA San Andreas was a massive hit in the gaming world when it came out in 2004.

A lot of reasons contribute to the game's overwhelming success. Perhaps it was the robust world that always left players in awe, perhaps it was the crazy protagonist who engaged in insane things to keep fans hooked, or perhaps it was the incredible storyline. It could be a bit of all, but it definitely owes a significant part of its popularity to the diverse assortment of vehicles the game features for players.

After all, vehicles have always been an important part of Grand Theft Auto. The word 'Auto' itself suggests Rockstar is big on anything to do with fancy ramps-on-wheels whipping through the dust and the air.

This article talks about some of the most iconic vehicles featured in GTA San Andreas.

Note: This copy reflects the author's personal opinions

5 most iconic vehicles from GTA San Andreas

#5 The Hotring Racer:

The Hotring Racer was no Ocelot Pariah, but it boasts a top speed of 136 mph, making it one of the fastest vehicles in GTA San Andreas. Hence, it was extremely popular among fans.

This lightning-fast beast seems to have taken inspiration from the popular NASCAR Racers, which explains where its classic looks and high-end performance comes from. Not only did the car leave many of its contemporaries behind when it came to sheer speed, but it was also unbeatable in terms of acceleration and handling. Definitely one of the most iconic vehicles featured in GTA San Andreas.

#4 The Bullet

The Bullet is a sight to behold. It consisted of two main colors. While one covered the overall frame of the bullet, the other drew a clean swipe through the middle, giving it an iconic Ford GT40 look.

But the Bullet wasn't just a piece of lustrous steel, it was a luxury to ride through the sprawling streets of GTA San Andreas. Its nimble handling and quick acceleration made it an instant favorite in the game. To this day, the vehicle retains its well-deserved reputation.

#3 The Infernus

One cannot talk about the most popular vehicles featured in GTA san Andreas without raving about the iconic Infernus.

Recorded at 150 mph, the Infernus was the fastest vehicle in GTA San Andreas. If that isn't enough, the car also has great acceleration and incredible traction. Its nippy handling barely requires any input on the part of the player, making it an easy favorite among fans.

#2 The Turismo

Just when players thought Rockstar couldn't get any more creative with its vehicles, the beautiful Turismo hit the virtual market and immediately became the talk of the town.

This was the vehicle players took for a spin when they wanted to pop a few eyes.

Though the car's exact speed is not on record, it's considered to be one of the fastest vehicles featured in GTA San Andreas.

#1 The Comet

While the Comet, at a top speed of 125 mph, isn't the fastest vehicle in GTA San Andreas, it was still the most raved-about car in the game. The Comet partly owes its popularity to the fact that it's a classic in Grand Theft Auto games that makes an appearance in almost every game.

Equipped with incredible features and butter-smooth handling, the Comet made for one of the most memorable vehicles in GTA San Andreas.