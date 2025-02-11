5 important features that GTA 6 shouldn't miss out on

Rockstar Games has kept most of GTA 6 under wraps so far. Although there is a trailer out there, it doesn't tell much about gameplay features and mechanics. The title is due to release later this year (2025) during fall, as per Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive. Therefore, we can expect more of it to be shown in the near future.

While we wait to see what the next Grand Theft Auto entry has in store, let's take a look at five important features that it should not miss out on.

Note - Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.

Crossplay and 4 other important features GTA 6 should not miss out on

1) At least a decent amount of enterable buildings

Seemingly a club in Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Open-world titles can really benefit from the element of immersion. One of the best ways to achieve that in settings as such in Grand Theft Auto games is by including at least a decent amount, if not several, enterable buildings.

Accessible and interactable interiors, like restaurants, clubs, shops, and apartments, can make a map interesting by promoting exploration, and adding depth to the virtual world. GTA San Andreas featured this quality, and GTA 6 shouldn't miss out on replicating that, especially after its predecessor's shortcomings in this department.

2) Diverse and enjoyable side-content

Another aspect that helps an open-world title is the availability of diverse side (optional) content. They should feel different in terms of objective and structure from the main story missions to provide a refreshing experience.

Additionally, they should be enjoyable. For instance, yoga is quite a unique side activity in GTA 5, but it isn't fun. So, it is important that Rockstar ensures that its upcoming title offers diverse and enjoyable mini-games, engaging collectible hunts, intriguing stranger encounters, and more.

3) Crossplay

Expand Tweet

Crossplay is a very important feature in multiplayer titles nowadays, the lack of which in GTA Online has bugged players. While a GTA 6 multiplayer mode has yet to be officially announced, the former's success and popularity makes the sequel not having one seem unlikely.

Fans want the upcoming title to improve upon the previous entries in several aspects, and one of the best ways to do that would be the inclusion of crossplay. Currently, GTA 6 is only confirmed for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, but a PC port is expected to come out later.

4) Multiple cities

A glimpse of nightlife in Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Having multiple cities is another feature that could elevate the map's quality. Looking back at GTA San Andreas, the game had three major cities (Los Santos, Las Venturas, San Fierro), each with its own unique flavor.

Even if an open-world map is not the biggest there ever has been, a distinct layout as such can be helpful. If GTA 6 doesn't feature any major city besides Vice City at launch, Rockstar should consider adding more in the future via DLCs, as that would help with longevity and freshness.

5) Realistic NPCs

A look at Grand Theft Auto 6's NPCs (Image via Rockstar Games)

The population on a map, aside from the map itself, also plays an important role in open-world games. Rather than being there to just fill the sidewalks, traffic, and interiors, the NPCs in GTA 6 should be smarter, and fun to interact with, somewhat like in Red Dead Redemption 2.

Several NPCs were seen in the first GTA 6 trailer, but not much was hinted at their behavior gameplay-wise. Thus, it will be interesting to see how the residents of Leonida turn out, especially in comparison to other big Rockstar Games releases.

Readers should note that none of these features are officially confirmed for Grand Theft Auto 6 yet.

