5 improvements that GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition PC needs after Netflix release

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition PC and console ports released in November 2021 to a lot of criticism. This was due to the overwhelming amount of bugs, glitches, and the product being an underwhelming remaster of Rockstar Games' classic 2004 hit. The case was the same for GTA 3 and Vice City's remasters, but things have taken turn for the better when it comes to the Netflix versions of these Definitive Edition titles, particularly GTA San Andreas'.

This port can even be considered the best iteration of these remasters, and there is a lot that Rockstar should carry over from it to at least the PC version. So, here are five improvements that GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition PC needs after Netflix release.

Note - Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Classic lighting and 4 other improvements that GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition PC needs after Netflix release

1) Swimming animation speed

Improved water effects in the Netflix version (Image via YouTube/Vammostga)

Swimming is an integral part of GTA San Andreas' gameplay and was a major step up from its predecessors that didn't feature this mechanic. The Definitive Edition version of it has CJ (the title's protagonist) swimming in an oddly slow manner that is pretty immersion-breaking.

The Netflix version of the game not only fixed that, but also added much-needed water splashing effects. Both of these are something that GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition PC really needs.

2) CJ's posture

CJ's broken posture in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition PC (Image via YouTube/Vammostga)

CJ's posture is greatly deformed when crouching in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition PC. The problem worsens when the character pedals a bicycle, which is quite frustrating considering that it didn't exist in the original release.

Thankfully, GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition's Netflix version has got rid of this somewhat minor, albeit irksome, issue. It is now time that Rockstar Games carries over this improvement to the title's PC and console ports.

3) Classic Lighting

One of GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition PC's primary objectives was adding a modern touch to the 2004 visual effects. While it was able to achieve that, the remaster didn't feature the original's signature orange hues, stripping the title of its distinct and memorable look.

To this end, the Netflix release added an option called Classic Lighting that, when enabled, introduces that nostalgic visual style. Needless to say, this improvement is something that the game's PC (and console) version desperately needs.

4) Object animations

The Big Pecker in the original game (Image via GTA Wiki)

There are many interesting things to see in GTA San Andreas' map, such as the Octane Springs oil derricks and The Big Pecker. These objects were in motion in the original release, but for some reason, have been rendered still in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition PC.

In fact, even the punching bags in gyms are devoid of any movement. Although not a game-breaking issue, this takes a lot away from their character. Luckily, this shortcoming in the PC and console version of the GTA San Andreas remaster has been fixed in its Netflix version.

5) Fog

Comparison of fog in the PC and Netflix versions (Image via YouTube/Vammostga)

GTA San Andreas' map consists of three major cities, a desert, as well as countryside. Rockstar Games implemented a fog effect in the original title that prevented the entirety of the map from being visible from a particular height.

This contributed to the illusion of size, and its absence in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition PC (and console) release was outright immersion-breaking. Rockstar did patch it, but that fog effect isn't as effective as its Netflix version counterpart. It goes without saying that the latter must be ported over to the game's PC and console version via an update.