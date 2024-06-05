Rockstar officially shares GTA Online Summer Update 2024 details

Rockstar Games has officially announced details of this year's GTA Online Summer Update. The developer has also released a Newswire post related to the same on its official website, stating that a new bail enforcement and bounty hunting business will be coming to the multiplayer along with some new dispatch work for Vincent Effenburger, who was also involved in March 2024's Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist.

Furthermore, the upcoming GTA Online Summer Update 2024 will boost payouts of some existing jobs, add new rides, upgrade the multiplayer's Creator, as well as implement some much-needed improvements to enhance the overall player experience.

GTA Online Summer Update 2024 set to debut new missions, a bounty-hunting business, and a lot more

The upcoming GTA Online Summer Update 2024 seems to be focused on vigilante justice and will introduce a brand new bail enforcement and bounty hunting business to the game.

Vincent Effenburger will also return to action and offer players some off-the-books dispatch work in Los Santos. Here's how Rockstar Games described it in its latest Newswire post:

"Meanwhile, back in town, Vincent needs help enforcing his authority without official oversight — get behind the wheel of your souped-up Cruiser and conduct a range of off-the-books enforcement activities across Los Santos."

Crafting custom GTA Online Drag Races as well as Drift Races in the Creator will also become a possibility as new tools will be added for the same next month. Creators will also be able to launch tests from any checkpoint and even race multiple rounds in Drag Races.

Additionally, payouts for various jobs such as Taxi Work, Open Wheel Races, and Operation Paper Trail will be boosted with the GTA Online Summer Update.

Rockstar looks set to implement some payout boosts this summer (Image via Rockstar Games)

However, these are not the only improvements coming with Summer Update as Rockstar has confirmed that the Sell Mission timer for solo players running Biker and Gunrunning business sales will be increased. Snacks will automatically get replenished upon launching certain missions, and the defensive capabilities of a few vehicles like the Sparrow and Bombushka will be buffed.

Lastly, GTA + members will be able to claim the brand new Super Car Overflod Pipistrello for free once the Summer Update arrives, which will be a week before it becomes available to regular players.

More details related to the new Summer Update (Image via Rockstar Games)

Sadly, a concrete release date for the GTA Online Summer Update was not revealed in the Newswire post.

