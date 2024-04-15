GTA Trilogy Remaster by Netflix's mystery update gets investigated by fans: Here's what they find

Rockstar Games silently released an update for the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition Netflix version on April 9, 2024, without any proper update notes. It only came with a very generic statement that did not convey any details. However, fans and data miners were quick to jump into the game and find out what new changes were added to the title.

While both Rockstar Games and Netflix are still silent over the update, the Grand Theft Auto community has discovered some new changes that make the game slightly better. However, more changes are still expected to be discovered.

Fans discover what changes Rockstar Games added to the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition Netflix version update

On April 10, 2024, Ben (X/@videotechuk_), a popular insider, shared a post mentioning some details from the latest update of the GTA Trilogy Netflix version. As per the post, Rockstar Games fixed a resolution-related issue where it used to revert to default settings.

Grand Theft Auto 3 - Definitive Edition Netflix version also received some changes. Fans discovered that Rockstar Games fixed some typo issues within the in-game world. The spinning Spunk can in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas - Definitive Edition Netflix version was also fixed in the latest update.

Another user named Darealbandicoot (X/@Darealbandicoot) reported that the update fixed the holding position of the bazooka in Grand Theft Auto 3, and it now sits perfectly on Claude’s shoulder. They also added that other similar collision issues have been fixed.

Another user, Besk (X/@BeskInfinity), disclosed that the new GTA Trilogy Netflix version update fixed a stunt jump location in Grand Theft Auto 3. Rockstar Games added a missing wall to a hospital building and removed some nearby trees to make the area clear for stunt jumps.

Fans discover what Rockstar Games changed in the Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Netflix version (Image via X/@BeskInfinity)

The same user also reported that the latest update removed some glitchy leaves from the ground found in the Saint Mark's district in GTA 3.

These are the only changes that have been discovered so far. However, the community will likely discover more in the near future as they keep playing the game. Readers should note that the update was only released for the mobile versions. The popular GTA game remains the same on other platforms.

