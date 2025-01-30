5 improvements we wish to see in GTA 6's combat system

Combat is among the most integral aspects of Grand Theft Auto games, so fans may naturally be curious to see what GTA 6 has in store for them in this department. Given Rockstar Games' reputation, we can expect it to be more advanced than in previous titles, but the developer has been keeping its cards close to the chest so far.

More official information should arrive soon enough, considering the title is supposed to be released later this year. But until then, let's look at five improvements that we would like to see in GTA 6's combat.

Note - None of the things mentioned ahead have been officially confirmed for Grand Theft Auto 6 yet.

Here are 5 improvements we would like to see in GTA 6's combat

1) More complex melee combat

Grand Theft Auto 5's melee combat is pretty basic, and while that isn't all bad, it can be better. For instance, Grand Theft Auto 4's melee combat is more fleshed-out. On top of the usual punch, kick, and dodge, players can perform combos, and even disarm opponents.

GTA 6's melee combat needs to take inspiration from that, and make the players think a bit rather than just button-mash. Hand-to-hand fights should feel more rugged and hard-hitting. Additionally, every blow dealt should feel like it has some weight to it.

2) Being able to use the environment

NPC diving likely through a table in the first GTA 6 trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

Another aspect that could help improve Grand Theft Auto 6's melee combat would be the ability to use our surroundings. Grand Theft Auto games take place in detailed open-world maps, with various things usually around like walls, doors, windows, tables, barricades, poles, etc.

Having the option to use the environment could make fist-fights more diverse, and different from past games at the very least. Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar's 2018 release, features this to an extent by letting players throw their adversary out of a window when close by.

3) Different fightying styles

Grand Theft Auto 5 has three playable protagonists, but there is no difference in their fighting styles. Although Lucia is currently the only confirmed protagonist in the upcoming title, the 2022 GTA 6 leaks have suggested the inclusion of a male protagonist as well.

If that turns out to be the case, both should have distinct fighting styles and animations. Rockstar Games should also consider bringing back the ability to learn different fighting styles from Grand Theft Auto San Andreas.

4) Dual-wielding

Dual wielding in Max Payne 3 (Image via Rockstar Games)

In terms of weapon-based combat, Grand Theft Auto 6 should include dual-wielding. For those unaware, this is the ability to use two "lighter" weapons (like pistols, revolvers, or SMGs) at the same time. This ability has the potential to make gunfights chaotic in a fun way and add more flavor to them.

Max Payne 3 and Red Dead Redemption 2 are some Rockstar titles that already have this feature. A few old Grand Theft Auto games do too, but it hasn't been a part of the series in a really long time. Hence, bringing it back now would be a great way to improve GTA 6's combat over its recent predecessors.

5) Better NPC reactions

Some NPCs in Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

While having a lot of options at our disposal during combat is good, what makes it more interesting is how the adversaries react to it. For instance, the NPC AI should pose a bit of a challenge during combat.

Additionally, their ragdoll physics and animations should be more nuanced when receiving the knockout blow or a fatal gunshot. This combination can render the overall combat in GTA 6 more fun to engage in.

