5 of the most interesting achievements from the GTA Trilogy

Some of the leaked GTA Trilogy achievements are rather interesting with their requirements.

There are high expectations for the GTA Trilogy. However, some fans aren't waiting until the release date. They want to know what to expect. Thanks to the efforts of Alloc8or and the GTA Forums, fans were able to uncover more content. Leaked achievements were taken from the Rockstar Games Launcher.

Most of these achievements are relatively basic. These range from completing missions to performing specific tasks. Regardless, the GTA Trilogy does mix it up. A few of these achievements are quite intriguing, to say the least. These are the most interesting ones.

Five most intriguing achievements leaked from the GTA Trilogy

5) Got this figured out!

Sometimes a player has to be creative with their mission objectives. Rockstar is fully aware, which is why the GTA Trilogy acknowledges them. One such mission is from GTA 3, known as The Fuzz Ball. Players have to pick up women and drop them off in the Old School Hall.

The following achievement recognizes the easy method to this mission:

"Use a coach to pick up all 8 [women] in the mission 'The Fuzz Ball'"

Some players use a bus to pick up all eight women. This allows them to skip most of the mission. Otherwise, players have to go back and forth for each one. Rockstar is certainly paying attention to what their fanbase does.

4) Cheaters do prosper!

This achievement will take a while in GTA 3, as the following description reads:

"Blow up 2,000 cars"

Without a doubt, the GTA Trilogy wants to encourage chaos and destruction. These are the foundations that GTA 3 is built on. Players should wait until they get access to Phil's Army Surplus. It has all the explosive weaponry they need.

3) Born in the '80s

GTA Vice City captures the '80s atmosphere with a captivating soundtrack. Younger generations could appreciate music from a time when they weren't even around. The GTA Trilogy recognizes this with the following achievement:

"Listen to all music stations at least once"

It's not clear if the players have to listen to the entire soundtrack. Perhaps they only need to switch between radio stations. In that case, it would be one of the easiest achievements.

2) High as a kite

Sometimes a player wants to break the boundaries. They want to explore the farthest points in the map. The GTA Trilogy allows them to do so with a specific achievement. This one applies to GTA San Andreas:

"Fly as high as possibe/Hit the height limit"

Players have a variety of vehicles at their disposal. They could probably use a helicopter, plane, or jetpack.

1) 81 years too late!

This achievement is what gets people talking. The GTA Trilogy outright references Bigfoot in the countryside:

"Spend 24 hours on foot in the countryside (looking for Big Foot)"

Unfortunately, the achievement suggests that Bigfoot has been dead for several decades now. The title itself refers to Red Dead Redemption, where the creature made its final appearance.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

