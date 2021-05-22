5 most interesting characters to follow in GTA 5 RP NoPixel

GTA RP's popularity owes to the cast of colorful characters played by various streamers who add a unique flavor to each of them.

A lot of these characters have well-described backstories and unique traits that the roleplayers try to abide by to make them seem more convincing. They often have different motivations, affiliations and relationships with other characters. The criminals are definitely more interesting than the cops, since GTA, in its essence, is a game about criminals in a world of crime.

This is a list of some of the most interesting characters in GTA RP NoPixel - some of them popular, while others, quite new.

5 most interesting characters in GTA RP NoPixel

#5 - Amon Gus

A character roleplayed by Disguised Toast, Amon is a hobo who suffers from amnesia and loves dumpsters. He wears his dead pet raccoon on his head with the belief that it protects him from illegal government surveillance.

GTA RP has an assortment of crazy characters and Amon is one of them, although not in an over-the-top way. He is literally mentally challenged but still ends up robbing stores with Yuno. The reference in his name is quite obvious, since Disguised Toast gained much of his popularity thanks to Among Us.

#4 - Charles White

Charles “moistcr1tikal” White literally roleplays himself, as he is an internet celebrity all by himself, thanks to the constant deadpan expression he portrays amid his humorous content. He often becomes the latest meme because of his unpredictable behavior and his GTA RP character is an accurate representation of him.

From looks, to voice, to behavior, Charles White is instantly recognizable to his fans, and he often engages in criminal activities around the city.

#3 - Crops Gus

Corpse saw his fame explode last year when he started playing Among Us with various popular YouTubers. His unique voice and mysterious personality made him an overnight fan-favorite, and from being a narrator of horror stories, he became a streamer, mostly seen playing Among Us.

He recently joined GTA RP as Crops Gus, claiming to be a brother of Amon Gus, and is as mysterious as ever.

#2 - Irwin Dundee

Irwin Dundee is a character created by Whippy, who was apparently inspired by a real-life encounter. Irwin is a rude and over-the-top Australian who is always high on drugs, and keeps insulting people with his thick Australian accented slang.

He is a criminal who goes on wild adventures and aims to build the reputation of the Australians in Los Santos.

#1 - Yuno Sykk

Yuno Sykk is the most polite and well-mannered criminal in Los Santos, and his mannerisms may often fool viewers, because he is a criminal mastermind with a hidden sadistic streak. His apparent kindness and generosity often make the cops give him the benefit of the doubt and even forgive him.

Sykkuno’s character in GTA RP is not much of an exaggeration but a representation of his real-life personality, which can make it difficult to believe that he roleplays as a criminal. He is smart, being the best hacker in Los Santos with a 100% success rate when robbing vaults, and despite being a criminal mastermind, he is exceptionally polite to others, even when intimidating someone.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s personal views.