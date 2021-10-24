5 interesting details from the recent trailer for the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition

After the recent trailer for GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition, fans have found some key takeaways.

Most of these new features are shown right in the viewer's face. Meanwhile, some details are easier to miss than others. GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition has several interesting details from the recent trailer. Rockstar discussed a few of them on their website.

Fans will have to wait until 11 November 2021 to play GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition. In the meantime, they can dissect every single frame within the video. It's the first time Rockstar has shown official gameplay footage.

GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition - 5 intriguing details unearthed in the recent trailer

5) Phil Cassidy censorship

GTA Vice City players will instantly recognize the changes made to Phil Cassidy. His original t-shirt is rather controversial, to say the least.

The current political climate in the United States is very different than it was 20 years ago. Rockstar sought to replace his shirt for the remasters. Phil now wears a generic skull logo instead of the original design.

This was likely done to prevent outcry from social media platforms. It's unknown if this only applies to the trailer itself or the full game.

4) Characters now have fingers

Salvatore no longer has blocks for hands (Image via Rockstar Games)

Previously, the classic titles used blocky textures for hand models as Rockstar did not have the technology to separate fingers.

This changes with the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition. Several characters can be seen with new finger models. This includes Salvatore Leone, which can be seen in the above screenshot.

3) Lighting has significantly improved

A notable screenshot from GTA the Trilogy Definitive Edition (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar now uses a "rebuilt lighting system," according to their website. This means that all lights and shadows have been enhanced.

This is most evident when Claude drives through a dark street in Liberty City. The light practically glows in the distance. These graphical improvements make effective use of both lights and shadows.

2) Cars have a reflective shine

Las Venturas stands out in the night skies (Image via Rockstar Games)

Take a look at the above screenshot. The bright lights of Las Venturas cast a shiny reflection. GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition now uses a new lighting system. This allows metallic objects to reflect nearby images.

Classic games lacked this feature, at least in full detail. Now it's very noticeable in locations like Las Venturas.

1) Water and weather improvements

There is a huge difference in water effects now (Image via Rockstar Games)

Prior to GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition, many fan mods used weather effects to improve classic games. It's not uncommon to see videos with "enhanced graphics", only to show it off with rainy weather. This is one of the easiest ways to display graphical improvements.

Rockstar is taking advantage of their new hardware. Water and weather effects have seen major upgrades. Players can see their reflections from rain puddles. This is especially noticeable with Vice City's neon lights in GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition.

Having gleaned these insights from the trailer, GTA fans have a lot to look forward to. GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition is arriving in full swing. Fans must keep their eyes peeled.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

